Demonstrators hold placards and wave Algerian national flags during a rally in Paris in support of an opposition movement in Algeria. AFP
Demonstrators hold placards and wave Algerian national flags during a rally in Paris in support of an opposition movement in Algeria. AFP

News

Europe

'I'm a teacher, my friend here is a company CEO': French Algerians plead for respect

Relations between the country and its former colony are at breaking-point - so what does that mean for the people caught in the middle?

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

March 14, 2025