European leaders hold ‘watershed’ defence talks after US pulls plug on Ukraine

The EU's 27 leaders are meeting in Brussels on Thursday for emergency talks on boosting defence spending, as Washington signals it will no longer provide security guarantees <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/03/frances-macron-introduces-ukraine-truce-plan/" target="_blank">to Ukraine</a> and the continent. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was invited to attend the talks in Brussels in a show of support from European leaders. They have expressed alarm at Washington's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/05/us-pauses-intelligence-sharing-with-ukraine/" target="_blank">brutal withdrawal of support</a> for Ukraine under President Donald Trump. "We are very thankful that we are not alone and these are not words, we feel it," Mr Zelenskyy said as he arrived, accompanied by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and EU Council President Antonio Costa. "This is a watershed moment for Europe," Ms von der Leyen said. "It is also a watershed moment for Ukraine. Europe faces a clear and present danger, and therefore Europe has to be able to protect itself to defend itself." There were calls to fill the gap left by the US. "This is a time to show for Europe: are we a global player, or are we just a club of discussions?" Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said. Europe must "spend, spend, spend" on defence, said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. "The most important thing, to be very frank, is to rearm Europe," she said. "I don't think we have a lot of time." A meeting of chiefs of defence staff from a number of European countries will be held next week in Paris to further boost support to Ukraine's military and discuss the possibility of deploying <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/01/17/british-peacekeepers-role-in-ukraine-needs-high-bar-for-boots-on-ground/" target="_blank">peacekeeping troops</a> on the ground after a ceasefire deal is reached, French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a televised speech on Wednesday. “Who can believe that this Russia of today will stop at Ukraine?” Mr Macron asked. “I want to believe that the United States will stay by our side but we have to be prepared for that not to be the case.” US-Ukraine relations have turned sour after a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/04/trumps-row-with-zelenskyy-should-give-ukraine-and-its-european-allies-a-reality-check/" target="_blank"> disastrous meeting</a> in the White House last Friday between Mr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, who has since paused military aid to Ukraine. Senior members of Mr Trump's entourage have held talks with opponents to Mr Zelenskyy in an attempt to pressure him to hold elections, despite the Ukrainian constitution barring elections under martial law, <i>Politico</i> reported on Thursday. A survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology published last month showed that Mr Zelenskyy's approval ratings stood at 63 per cent. EU leaders are expected to endorse a five-point plan put forward by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The plan, called “Rearm Europe,” could possibly mobilise €800 billion ($863 billion) in defence investments for the continent, while also benefiting Ukraine. The EU will closely co-ordinate its plans with non-EU allies, with a debrief planned on Friday with Iceland, Norway, the UK and Turkey to be given by Ms von der Leyen, Mr Costa, and EU's foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas. A number of leaders said it was still too early to talk about sending peacekeepers to Ukraine – an idea pushed forward by Mr Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer – or sharing France's nuclear deterrent, as suggested by Mr Macron and Germany's Friedrich Merz, who is expected to become his country's next chancellor.<b> </b>Mr Merz has vowed to do <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/01/european-leaders-back-zelenskyy-after-white-house-heated-exchange/" target="_blank">“whatever it takes”</a> to help Ukraine and recently announced a political deal to create a €500 billion fund. France is the only EU country with nuclear weapons. But in a signal of the EU's enduring struggle to speak in one voice on security matters, its members have also shied away from unanimously endorsing a concrete proposal made by the Ms Kallas, that would have forced each country to commit to contributing to Ukraine's defence needs, based on their gross national income key. This was intended to force EU countries that have contributed little so far to Ukraine's war needs to step up, <i>The National</i> understands. The financial effort made by Baltic countries, and certain Western European countries such as the Netherlands, has been higher than others. Estonia has mobilised 2.2 per cent of its GDP for Ukraine in the past three years, according to the Kiel Institute think tank's Ukraine tracker, while Italy has allocated 0.1 per cent. The proposal, however, will be mentioned in the conclusions of Thursday's meeting – a signal that it will continue to be discussed. EU countries that contribute less to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/28/what-is-in-the-us-ukraine-minerals-deal/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> are often also the countries that do not spend the recommended 2 per cent of GDP on defence and have fiscal problems, an EU diplomat from a country that spends a significant amount on Ukraine said. “There is a link between the three, but we would like to see other countries do more,” said the diplomat. Countries such as Italy and France are under considerable political pressure at home to reduce their budget spending. France's shortest-serving prime minister Michel Barnier was toppled in December after he tried to force through an unpopular budget bill. Another obstacle in showing unanimity on Ukraine will be Hungary, which supports the US approach of entering into direct talks with Russia. These divergences were acknowledged in an exchange of letters between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Mr Costa. “It has become evident that there are strategic differences in our approach to Ukraine that cannot be bridged by drafting or communication,” Mr Orban wrote in a letter last week.