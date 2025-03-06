European Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen greet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on Thursday. AFP
European leaders hold ‘watershed’ defence talks after US pulls plug on Ukraine

Germany has vowed to do 'whatever it takes' to support Ukraine but cracks appear in the bloc’s resolve to commit to extra spending

Sunniva Rose
March 06, 2025