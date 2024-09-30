France's Marine Le Pen appears in court over alleged misuse of EU funds

Marine Le Pen, the long-time leader of France's far-right National Rally party (RN), stood trial in a Paris criminal court on Monday alongside 26 others and the RN itself over alleged misappropriation of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/09/25/eu-leaders-must-address-alienation-of-muslim-voters-report-warns/" target="_blank"> European Union</a> funds. If found guilty, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/09/08/frances-le-pen-calls-for-referendum-to-break-political-deadlock/" target="_blank">Ms Le Pen, 56</a>, runs the risk of being barred from public office for 10 years, meaning she could not take part in the 2027 presidential election. She lost to<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/09/05/michel-barnier-named-french-prime-minister-by-emmanuel-macron/" target="_blank"> Emmanuel Macron </a>in the second round of the 2017 and 2022 elections. "We have not broken any rules," the three-time presidential candidate said before the hearings in Paris, adding she was "very calm". Latest French opinion polls show Ms Le Pen, who was re-elected to the French Parliament in June, would lead the first round of the presidential election were it held today. At the opening of the trial in the north of Paris, she declined to publicly state her address to the court, citing security reasons. However, Ms Le Pen, a lawyer by training, told the presiding judge: "I will answer all the questions that you will ask me." Ms Le Pen rejects accusations of having <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/09/04/eu-funds-lebanese-security-forces-forcibly-returning-syrians-to-syria/" target="_blank">embezzled EU funds</a> by using them to pay parliamentary assistants who were instead working as employees of her political party, at the time called the National Front. The name change came as part of a successful effort to clean up the far-right party's reputation that suffered from anti-Semitic statements made by its founder and Ms Le Pen's father<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/06/12/french-republicans-party-expels-leader-after-call-for-tie-up-with-le-pen/" target="_blank">, Jean-Marie Le Pen. </a> Aged 96, Mr Le Pen was excused due to poor health from the trial, which comes almost a decade after initial investigations started and is scheduled to end on November 27. It also involves nine former MEPs including Ms Le Pen and party vice president Louis Aliot, spokesman Julien Odoul, one of nine former parliamentary assistants, and four RN staff. Current party head<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2022/11/05/frances-far-right-turns-to-youth-as-jordan-bardella-27-replaces-marine-le-pen/" target="_blank"> Jordan Bardella </a>used to work in such an assistant role but is not on trial. A National Front organisational chart published in 2015 appeared to show a number of parliamentary assistants actually worked for the party. EU politicians are allocated funds to cover expenses, including their assistants, but are not meant to use them to finance party activities. The European Parliament has estimated the damage at €3.5 million ($3.92 million), its lawyer said. The RN has already paid back €1 million, which it insists is not an admission of guilt. Evidence for the prosecution includes contracts for periods as short as a single day to squeeze every last cent out of spending allowances. One message from party treasurer Wallerand de Saint-Just warned of the party's disastrous finances, saying "we won't get out of this without making significant savings thanks to the European Parliament". Prosecutors say the assistants in fact worked exclusively for the party outside Parliament. Many were unable to describe their day-to-day work and some had never met their supposed MEP boss or set foot in the Parliament building. A bodyguard, a secretary, Ms Le Pen's chief of staff and a graphic designer were all allegedly hired under false pretences. RN party spokesman Laurent Jacobelli told Reuters last week that Ms Le Pen was not worried about the trial. "She knows that what we are accused of is having a different understanding, as a French party, of what an assistant role is, compared with the European Parliament's understanding," he said. The RN is under another preliminary investigation, launched in July by the Paris prosecutor's office, into alleged illegal financing of its 2022 presidential campaign.