Michel Barnier named French Prime Minister by Emmanuel Macron

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/09/02/pressure-increases-on-frances-macron-to-nominate-a-prime-minister/" target="_blank">French President Emmanuel Macron</a> on Thursday nominated the EU's former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as France's new Prime Minister, ending France's longest period without a permanent government in close to six decades. Mr Barnier, 73, would be the oldest Prime Minister of France's Fifth Republic, after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2024/01/09/france-pm-gabriel-attal/" target="_blank">its youngest, Gabriel Attal, 34, </a>resigned on July 16 after Mr Macron's party suffered a heavy defeat in a July snap election. Mr Barnier has been all but invisible in French political life since failing to win his right-wing Republicans (LR) party's nomination to challenge <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/08/25/telegram-app-founder-arrested-at-french-airport/" target="_blank">Mr Macron</a> for the presidency in 2022. The veteran former foreign minister and EU commissioner is widely viewed as "Macron-compatible" and would not be immediately voted out by parliament. His most immediate task will be to submit a draft 2025 budget for France's strained government finances before October 1. "He is a skilled negotiator," LR MP Emilie Bonnivard told <i>BFMTV.</i> "He know how to talk to politicians from different political backgrounds which will be an asset, as long as they work in good faith." With only 46 MPs, LR did poorly in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/07/07/france-sees-high-voting-turnout-as-far-right-eyes-power/" target="_blank">recent parliamentary election</a>, triggering accusations from firebrand left-wing politician Jean-Luc Melenchon that "the election was stolen". Mr Melenchon is part of a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/06/07/gaza-war-boosts-french-left-among-young-as-the-eu-votes/" target="_blank"> left-wing coalition</a> that came first in the election, but a lack of clear majority explains in part why it took 51 days for Mr Macron to choose a prime minister. Mr Macron rejected the left's candidate, economist and civil servant Lucy Castets, 37, arguing that she would be immediately toppled by other political parties. A number of names surfaced in the past weeks, including conservative ex-minister Xavier Bertrand and former Socialist prime minister Bernard Cazeneuve, but fell by the wayside with the mathematics of France's new parliament stacked against them. The president wanted a candidate that would not undo his legacy, in particular a controversial pension reform. It was also important that the far-right National Rally, which has 143 MPs out of 577, not be openly hostile to the new prime minister. "We will judge his general policy speech, his budgetary decisions and his actions on the evidence (...) and we reserve all political means of action if this is not the case in the coming weeks," said Jordan Bardella, RN's chairman, in a post on X. Greens leader Marine Tondelier countered: "We know in the end who decides. Her name is Marine Le Pen. She is the one to whom Macron has decided to submit."