France sees high voting turnout as far right edges closer to power

France voted on Sunday for the second round of snap parliamentary elections as the far right edges closer to power.

Almost 27 per cent of voters had turned up by midday on Sunday, up on the first round and the highest figure since 1981, according to French Interior Ministry figures.

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) made a shock victory in last week's first round but is set to fall short of a majority this time after a week of political deal-making between President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist coalition and left-wing parties.

This raises the chances for a hung parliament, which would dent Mr Macron’s authority, leading to policy deadlock in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.

A hung parliament with a large Eurosceptic, anti-immigration wing could also threaten western unity in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It is a danger which prompted Pope Francis to choose the day of the French vote to warn against "ideological temptations and populists", adding: "Democracy is not in good health in the world today."

Should the nationalist, eurosceptic RN secure a majority it would usher in France's first far-right government since World War Two and send shock waves through the EU when populist parties are strengthening support.

It would also force Mr Macron to appoint the RN party leader Jordan Bardella, 28, as prime minister just weeks before Paris hosts the Olympics.

Electoral posters showing far-right leaders Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella during the second round of the legislative elections in eastern France on Sunday. AP

The mood in the country is tense, with 30,000 police deployed to head off trouble and voters anxious about a potential electoral earthquake shifting the French political landscape.

In the village of Rosheim, outside the eastern city of Strasbourg, an "anguished" 72-year-old Antoine Schrameck told AFP he feared France would see "a turning point in the history of the republic".

Adella Fournier, a 41-year-old civil servant, agreed: "I wish the public mood would calm, but we're a long way from that,” she told AFP.

President Emmanuel Macron called the snap elections three years ahead of time, after European Parliamentary elections in June saw a sweeping victory for Le Pen’s RN.

But the gamble backfired and RN came top in the first round of voting last week.

Opinion polls now forecast that the RN will fall well short of the 289 seats needed for an outright majority in the 577-seat National Assembly, while still becoming the largest party, according to Reuters.

The final opinion polls published by two organisations on Friday projected the RN would win between 170 to 210 seats, followed by the New Popular Front (NFP) broad left-wing coalition on 145 to 185 and Macron's centrists on 118 to 150.

Such an outcome could allow Mr Macron to possibly build a broad coalition against the RN and keep Gabriel Attal as prime minister on a caretaker basis.

Today the danger is a majority dominated by the extreme right and that would be catastrophic," Mr Attal said in a final pre-election interview with French television on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot flanked by French First Lady Brigitte Macron in the second round of French parliamentary elections. Reuters

While Macron's Together alliance is forecast to come third, the more successful NFP is a fragile mix of several warring factions ranging from traditional Socialists to the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) of firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon.

"France is on the cusp of a seismic political shift," said analysts at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), warning that even if Macron controlled the government after the election he would face "legislative gridlocks".

This would weaken "France's voice on the European and international stage".

Macron has vowed to serve out his term until 2027, when he must step down. That is when Le Pen scents her best chance to win the Elysee presidential palace on the fourth attempt.

