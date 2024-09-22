Pager attack: Kerala-born businessman Rinson Jose linked to devices used in Lebanon

Police in the Indian state of Kerala have stepped up surveillance around a tech entrepreneur after a company linked him to the shipment of booby-trapped pagers that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/19/pager-attacks-medics-recall-night-of-horror-after-explosions-across-lebanon/" target="_blank">exploded across Lebanon</a> this week, local media reported. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/20/booby-trapped-device-attacks-in-lebanon-breach-international-law-says-un-rights-chief/" target="_blank">blasts</a> occurred in devices used by members of the Lebanese armed group <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/20/hezbollah-israel-pager-explosion-lebanon/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a>, which was blamed on Israel and killed at least 12 people and injured about 3,000. Israel has not commented on the attack. It is unclear how the pagers were rigged with explosives, although <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/09/20/israel-bac-consulting-hungary-pager/" target="_blank">investigations</a> have led to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/18/gold-apollo-pager-attack-lebanon/" target="_blank">Taiwan,</a> Hungary and Bulgaria. Rinson Jose, 39 a Norwegian citizen originally from Kerala, was linked to the pagers after his company Norta Global, based in Bulgaria's capital Sofia, was reported to have been involved in a deal to supply them to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a>. The IT professional moved to Europe a few years ago and lives in Oslo. He started his company in Sofia in 2022. It provides wide-ranging services including consulting, technology integration, recruitment and outsourcing, according to information on its website before it was deleted. Bulgarian's Interior Ministry and state security services started an investigation into a company for possible ties to the pager deal, according to Reuters, which quoted local media reports saying that Norta Global had enabled the sale of the pagers to Hezbollah. However, on Friday, Bulgarian state security agency Dans said that the pagers used in the blasts were not “imported, exported or manufactured” in Bulgaria. It added that the company and its owner had “not carried out any transactions linked to the sale or purchase of the merchandise” or that “fall under laws on terrorism financing”. But since Mr Rinson's name has emerged, police in his home city of Wayanad have increased surveillance around his parents' home, the <i>Indian Express</i> reported. His relatives said that Mr Jose had been unable to be contacted since Thursday but insisted that he would “not be part of any wrongdoing”. “We speak daily over the phone. However, for the last three days, we have had no contact with Jose. He is a straightforward person, and we trust him fully,” a relative named Thankachen told Indian news wire IANS. Mr Jose last visited his home in November last year and returned to Norway in January, his relatives said. A<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/18/gold-apollo-pager-attack-lebanon/" target="_blank"> Taiwanese pager manufacturer</a> said it had licensed the model involved in the blasts to a shadowy firm called BAC Consulting in the Hungarian capital Budapest. The search widened to Bulgaria on Thursday after reports that a €1.6 million ($1.8 million) payment was wired through the country to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hungary/" target="_blank">Hungary</a>.