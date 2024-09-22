Rinson Jose was linked to the pagers after his firm Norta Global was reported to have been involved in a deal to supply them to Hezbollah. Photo: Rinson Jose / Linkedin
Rinson Jose was linked to the pagers after his firm Norta Global was reported to have been involved in a deal to supply them to Hezbollah. Photo: Rinson Jose / Linkedin

News

Asia

Pager attack: Kerala-born businessman Rinson Jose linked to devices used in Lebanon

Norta Global allegedly enabled the sales of pagers to Hezbollah

Taniya Dutta
Taniya Dutta
New Delhi

September 22, 2024