Princess of Wales wears Elie Saab to Jordanian royal wedding

Royals and dignitaries from around the world descended on Amman for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday.

In attendance were the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were greeted by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan.

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania greet Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court

For the occasion, Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a blush-pink gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, the designer behind the bride's striking wrap-effect wedding dress.

The design, which features long fluted sleeves and a flowing skirt, is the second piece the princess has worn by the designer in recent months.

Last month, the Princess of Wales wore a cornflower blue dress to attend the Buckingham Palace Garden Party, as part of King Charles III's coronation festivities. The dress featured sheer panelling, intricate bead and lace work and a pussy-bow necktie, and was topped off with an elegant Philip Treacy hat in a matching shade.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, wearing Elie Saab to attend a coronation celebration in May. Getty Images

The occasion was the dress's second outing for the princess – she previously wore it to a Royal Ascot race day in 2019.

Queen Rania wore a black gown by Dior for the wedding. The design featured golden floral embroidery and is from the brand's autumn/winter 2022 couture collection.

The queen's outfit was completed with a co-ordinated clutch bag and golden accessories. She wore her hair in an elegant updo.