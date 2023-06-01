UK's Prince and Princess of Wales in Jordan for Crown Prince's wedding

The UK’s Prince William and his wife Kate have made a surprise visit to Jordan to attend the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, their representatives have confirmed.

The Prince of Wales, 40, had been expected to attend the royal nuptials but it was not clear if he would be joined by his wife, 41.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the wedding later today,” Kensington Palace said.

The couple were spotted at a five-star hotel in Amman on Wednesday evening.

The Princess of Wales, dressed in a sleek black trouser suit over a white top, smiled at her fellow guests as she was escorted by staff and security guards through a dining area at the plush venue.

By her side was her husband, who opted for a casual look of open-collared shirt and suit.

Earlier, they were filmed entering the lobby of the hotel carrying bags.

It is not known how long they will stay for, but royal engagements in the UK have been scheduled for the weekend.

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, will attend the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Confirmation of their attendance in Jordan from the couple’s representatives came just hours before the wedding ceremony.

Crown Prince Hussein, 29, will marry his Saudi architect fiancee, 29, at Zahran Palace in a ceremony scheduled for 4pm.

The visit comes just weeks after King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan attended King Charles III’s coronation in London.

Queen Rania described the ceremony as “beautiful and unforgettable”.

Prince William, his wife Kate and their children during a family holiday in Jordan in 2021. AFP

The couple have in the past made known their fondness for Jordan.

Kate lived in the country in the 1980s for two years while her father was working for British Airways.

In 2021, the couple chose a portrait taken with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a holiday in Jordan for their annual Christmas card.

Their representatives said the photo – which appeared to have been captured in a desert setting – had been taken earlier that year.

To mark Father's Day in June 2022, the palace released a photo of Prince William and his three children during the same family holiday in Jordan.

Prince William visited Jordan during a five-day tour of the Middle East in 2018.

He was given a tour of the ancient city of Jerash, a Roman city dating back to the first century, with Crown Prince Hussein.

Years earlier, the Middleton family released a photo showing a young Kate at the same site with her father Michael and sister Pippa.

Speaking during his visit to Jordan, Prince William said his wife loved living in the country and was “very upset that I am coming here without her”.

Prince William and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan visit the Jerash archaeological site in 2018. Getty

After posing in the same spot where his wife had been pictured years earlier, he said: “Need to come back with the family for this shot.”

Prince William, heir to the British throne, and his spouse will be joined at the celebrations by fellow European royals including Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and her daughter Princess Catharina.

The US first lady, Jill Biden, will attend, accompanied by her daughter, Ashley Biden.

Celebrations began last week with a henna party for Ms Al Saif, hosted by Jordan’s Queen Rania and attended by several hundred women.

The bride has a degree in architecture and has lived and worked in Los Angeles. Her father is a founder of one of Saudi Arabia’s largest engineering firms and her mother is a relative of King Salman of Saudi Arabia.