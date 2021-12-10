Prince William and Kate's Christmas card features smiling family in Jordan

Prince William and his wife Kate have chosen a relaxed family picture during a trip to Jordan for their official Christmas card photograph.

The Duke of Cambridge, wearing shorts, is pictured sitting on a gold pouffe next to the duchess, in a khaki dress. The couple are resting a hand on the other’s knee.

Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, sit next to their parents, while three-year-old Prince Louis is sitting on what appears to be a sheepskin rug at his mother’s feet.

The image was released by Kensington Palace and posted on the couple’s social media accounts with the caption: “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.”

Kensington Palace said the photograph was taken in Jordan earlier this year, but did not say what the nature of the trip was, when exactly it took place, or who was behind the camera.

When Kate was a child, the Middleton family lived in Jordan and she has fond memories of her time there.

Her parents were employees of British Airways - Michael as a manager, Carole as a flight attendant - when, in May 1984, Mr Middleton was offered a posting to Amman, the capital of Jordan.

Kate was two years old and Mrs Middleton was on extended maternity leave with eight-month-old Pippa.

The family returned to the UK in September 1986, settling back in Berkshire when Mr Middleton's posting came to an end.

Last month, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall went on an official tour to Jordan and Egypt, where they celebrated the culture, heritage and achievements of the Middle East nations. In the photographer, the Cambridges and their children are smiling and look relaxed in casual outfits.

Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card 🎄 pic.twitter.com/aHFIhSfVXx — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 10, 2021

William is wearing a khaki green T-shirt and beige shorts, while Kate has on a long-sleeved, full-length green dress.

George tones in with his parents in a camouflage print T-shirt and light-coloured shorts, while Charlotte looks summery in a blue and white gingham dress.

Louis is sporting a blue and white stripy T-shirt and light-coloured shorts.