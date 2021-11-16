Prince Charles and Camilla begin Middle East tour

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall begin their first major overseas tour since the pandemic began with a trip to Jordan on Tuesday.

The tour, which includes a visit to Egypt, goes ahead as the royal family deals with Queen Elizabeth II's health concerns.

Just last week, Prince Charles took part in the UN's climate change conference, Cop26.

Read More How Prince Charles helped revive a dying art in Jordan

Climate change is expected to be one of the main themes of the visit.

Other issues expected to be discussed include interfaith dialogue, female empowerment and efforts to preserve cultural heritage.

The prince's deputy private secretary, Chris Fitzgerald, said: “The first royal tour in almost two years will come at a significant moment in the UK's relationship with both countries.

“Their royal highnesses will first travel to Jordan, where they will celebrate both Jordan's own centenary and 100 years of the UK-Jordan bilateral relationship.

“Their royal highnesses' visit to Egypt comes as the UK holds the Cop presidency and Egypt has been nominated to assume the Cop27 presidency in 2022.

“In this decisive decade for climate action, the next 12 months is therefore expected to see significant cooperation between the UK and Egypt. Indeed, both visits will have a major focus on addressing the climate crisis.”

During their visit to Jordan, Charles will meet humanitarian groups, including the UNHCR and the International Rescue Committee, which he supports as patron, and will highlight the nation's role in sheltering 650,000 registered Syrian refugees and more than two million Palestinians.

Camilla will learn about the work of Queen Rania, wife of the ruling King Abdullah II, protecting vulnerable children and mothers, and will take part in a Women of the World event, promoting female empowerment.