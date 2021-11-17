Prince Charles and Camilla begin second day in Jordan after visit to holy river

Heir to the British throne expected to give speech to mark Jordan's centenary

Nov 17, 2021

Britain's Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are expected to visit the Roman city of Ghadara in northern Jordan on the second day of their Middle East tour and meet officials from charities linked to the prince.

He will also give a speech on Wednesday at the Jordan Museum in Amman to mark the country's centenary.

On Tuesday, the royal couple visited the site on the Jordan River where Jesus is believed to have been baptised.

Touring Elijah's Hill, the couple saw excavations around the narrow, muddy river near the place where John the Baptist and Jesus met for the cleansing ritual.

Charles and Camilla dipped their fingers in the water.

The royal couple arrived in Jordan on Tuesday morning, kicking off a two-day visit that will take them to archaeological sites and include meetings with representatives of religious faiths and humanitarian groups.

Jordan's King Abdullah, who along with Queen Rania welcomed the guests on Tuesday, spoke of the symbolic timing of the visit as his kingdom, whose history Britain helped to shape, marked its centenary. He also praised Charles for his decades-long advocacy of environmental causes.

The British royals will head to Egypt on Thursday, where they are scheduled to meet President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Updated: November 17th 2021, 8:35 AM
