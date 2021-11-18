Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla to tour Cairo and Giza Pyramids on Egypt visit

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla arrive in Egypt on Thursday to meet President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar as well as visit Cairo’s old quarter and the Giza Pyramids.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are flying in from Jordan, where they met environmental activists, fellow royals and visited the city of Gadara — a major Roman settlement in the Middle East — as well as the site on the Jordan River where Jesus is believed to have been baptised.

In Cairo, the couple will discuss environmental issues with Mr El Sisi, who attended the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, UK, earlier this month and is hosting the next conference in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh in 2022.

In office since 2014, the Egyptian leader has been paying growing attention to the environment, encouraging the development of renewable energy and seeking to reduce pollution in large cities such as Cairo and Alexandria.

Prince Charles’s meeting with the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed El Tayeb, is of particular importance given his interest in interfaith dialogue. Sheikh El Tayeb, for his part, has forged close relations with the Vatican and has also met the Archbishop of Canterbury, the most senior clerical figure in the Anglican Church.

The Al Azhar mosque in Cairo's old quarter was built more than a 1,000 years ago and has become one of the foremost seats of Sunni Islamic learning.

The old quarter is also home to the Khan El Khalili bazaar, sites dating back to the Mamluk and Ottoman eras, and the city's historic gold market and tea houses.

The heir to the British throne is expected to make comments on interfaith dialogue when he visits another major Cairo attraction, the Giza Pyramids just west of the capital.

Prince Charles’s visit comes at a time when Egypt and Britain are enjoying close relations, with Mr El Sisi and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in regular contact about regional issues.

His visit to Egypt and Jordan went ahead despite concerns over Queen Elizabeth II's health. But Prince Charles said in Jordan that his mother is “all right”.

“Once you get to 95, it’s not quite as easy as it used to be. It’s bad enough at 73,” he quipped in comments to Britain's Sky News in Gadara.