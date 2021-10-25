Prince Charles and Camilla announce Middle East trip

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will take their first major overseas tour since the pandemic began with a trip to the Middle East.

Clarence House said Prince Charles and Camilla have been asked by the government to visit Jordan and Egypt, and will tour the countries from November 16 to 19.

Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to the prince, said climate change would be one of the main themes of the visit, and other issues would include interfaith dialogue, women's empowerment and efforts to preserve cultural heritage.

“The first royal tour in almost two years will come at a significant moment in the UK’s relationship with both countries,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“Their royal highnesses will first travel to Jordan, where they will celebrate both Jordan’s own centenary and 100 years of the UK-Jordan bilateral relationship.

“Their royal highnesses’ visit to Egypt comes as the UK holds the [Cop26] presidency and Egypt has been nominated to assume the Cop27 presidency in 2022.

“In this decisive decade for climate action, the next 12 months is therefore expected to see a significant co-operation between the UK and Egypt. Indeed, both visits will have a major focus on addressing the climate crisis.”

The royal family has close ties with many of the ruling families of the Middle East, including Jordan.

The Duchess of Cambridge “loved” living in Jordan as a young child, her husband says. Her father, Michael, then a British Airways manager, moved the family to Amman in 1984.

The prince and his wife will begin their four-day visit in Jordan, with Prince Charles meeting humanitarian groups he supports as patron, including the UN refugee agency and the International Rescue Committee.

Charles will highlight the nation’s role in sheltering 650,000 registered Syrian refugees and more than two million Palestinians.

Camilla will learn about the work of Queen Rania, wife of King Abdullah II, in protecting vulnerable children and mothers, and will take part in a Women of the World event promoting empowerment.

In Egypt, tour highlights include a UK-Egypt reception celebrating the bond between the two countries, which will be staged overlooking the pyramids at the Giza Plateau.

The royal couple will also tour the ancient city of Alexandria.

Prince Charles and Camilla are due to visit Cairo’s Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, for discussions with the religious leader and young scholars about religious tolerance and the role of faith in caring for the environment.

The prince and his wife last visited Egypt in 2006, while Prince Charles toured Jordan in 2015 and Camilla visited in 2013.