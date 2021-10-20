What's on the schedule at Cop26?

The British hosts of the Cop26 environment summit have unveiled various events to help battle climate change.

The government published two sets of events on Wednesday — the programme of presidency events and the UK Pavilion programme, which will highlight British climate leadership.

Cop26 president Alok Sharma said the presidency and pavilion schedules were vital to the summit’s success.

“The science is clear that we need urgent, decisive action from around the world if we are to change the course of history for the better,” Mr Sharma said.

“Our presidency themed days are aimed at ensuring Cop26 is not a talking shop or a photo opportunity, but a moment for governments and all of society to move forward with practical solutions touching on all aspects of how we inhabit our precious planet.”

What’s in the presidency schedule?

The programme kicks off with a World Leaders’ Summit hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for which more than 120 leaders have already confirmed their attendance.

Running alongside the formal negotiations, the two-week programme spotlights how all parts of society and the global economy drive ambitious climate action.

Events will focus on themed days including finance, adapting to the impacts of climate change, energy transition, nature and land-use, gender, and youth.

Finance - November 3

Mobilising public and private finance flows at scale for mitigation and adaptation

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will open the first of the themed days, with an event on how finance is being made available to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Energy – November 4

Accelerating the global transition to clean energy

Youth and public empowerment – November 5

Elevating the voice of young people and demonstrating the critical role of public empowerment and education in climate action.

Nature – November 6

Ensuring the importance of nature and sustainable land use are part of global action on climate change and a clean, green recovery

Rest day – November 7

Adaptation, loss and damage – November 8

Delivering the practical solutions needed to adapt to climate impacts and address loss and damage.

People from front-line communities will share their experiences of the worst effects of climate change.

Gender – November 9

Progressing gender equality and the full and meaningful participation of women and girls in climate action.

Science and innovation – November 9

Demonstrating that science and innovation can deliver climate solutions to meet, and accelerate, increased ambition.

Transport – November 10

Driving the global transition to zero-emission transport.

Cities, Regions and built environment – November 11

Advancing action in the places we live, from communities, through to cities and regions.

What’s in the Pavilion events?

November 1

Sessions include: The Power of TV to Combat the Climate Crisis. Home is Where the Heat is, and Smart Cities are Sustainable Cities

November 2

The Heroes of Net Zero Competition Awards ceremony and the launch of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

November 3

Sessions include Mobilising Climate Finance and Financial Sector Greening.

November 4

Sessions include Female Leadership - Energy for The Global Energy Transition, Accelerating the Deployment of Offshore Wind in Emerging Markets and The Role of Nuclear Energy in a Net Zero Future.

November 5

Sessions include How the Climate Crisis is Denying Children Their Right and How Sport Can Help Kick Carbon.

November 6

Sessions include Our Vision for Healthy Oceans, and Scaling Investment in Natural Climate Solutions.

November 8

Sessions include How We Understand and Respond to Climate Change Hazards and How Technology Can Build Resilience to Climate Change.

November 9

Sessions include How Gender Equality Improves Science, Tech and Innovation for Climate Action and Girls' Education and Tackling the Climate Crisis.

November 10

Sessions include Delivering Jet Zero and Recharging Rail to Power Economies.

November 11

Sessions include Recharging Rail to Power Economies and Kickstart Construction Decarbonisation.

November 12

Sessions include Looking to the Future with Fusion Energy and The Road Beyond Cop26.