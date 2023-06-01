Queen Rania wears embroidered black Dior gown for Jordan's royal wedding

A proud mother of the groom, Jordan's Queen Rania chose a black gown by Dior for the wedding of her son, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, to Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday.

The gown featured golden floral embroidery and is from the brand's autumn/winter 2022 couture collection.

Queen Rania greeted wedding guests as they entered the ceremony with her husband, King Abdullah II.

The queen's outfit was completed with a co-ordinated clutch bag and golden accessories. She wore her hair in an elegant updo.

Detailing on the back of Queen Rania's Dior gown was visible to photographers as she greeted Prince William and his wife Kate. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court

Queen Rania's wedding style

Earlier this year, the king and queen's daughter, Princess Iman, married Jameel Thermiotis in a ceremony on the outskirts of Amman.

For the occasion, Queen Rania wore a pleated taupe gown by Dior, also the designer behind Princess Iman's gown. The dress featured a high-necked design and was from the brand's autumn 2022 couture collection.

Queen Rania with Rajwa Al Saif at the pre-wedding henna party on May 22. AFP

Ahead of Prince Hussein's wedding, Queen Rania attended Al Saif's henna party last week. She wore a bespoke powder-blue kaftan by Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy, featuring a high neck, belted waist, flared sleeves and heavy beadwork.

“We feel truly honoured to have dressed her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan, who mesmerised guests at Princess Rajwa Al Saif's henna party, in a stunning bespoke Saiid Kobeisy couture floor-length kaftan gown, that featured celestial shades of blue, gracefully highlighting the Queen's natural charm and allure,” the brand’s official Instagram page wrote.