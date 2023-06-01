Princess Rajwa wears striking wrap-effect dress for her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein

Prince Rajwa Al Hussein wore a while gown, featuring a flower print on its full skirt and a wrap effect on the bodice, for her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein on the grounds of Zahran Palace on Thursday.

Princess Rajwa, 29, paired the striking dress, reportedly custom made for her by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, with a pair of white flats and a glittering tiara as she walked to the venue.

She was escorted by Prince Hussein's younger brother, Prince Hashem, while younger sisters, Princess Salma and Princess Iman walked behind. Prince Hashem then walked her to the gazebo where Prince Hussein, 28, and his father, King Abdullah II, were waiting on the stage.

Queen Rania sat in the front row with Al Saif's mother, Azza.

The bride and groom then signed the marriage contract, along with two witnesses, in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as a katb ktab.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa at their wedding ceremony at Zahran Palace. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court

Royal Hashemite Court imam Dr Ahmed Al Khalaileh, who was appointed to this position in January 2021, presided over the ceremony.

The brief ceremony was then followed by a photo shoot on the grounds of the Zahran Palace where they also interacted with guests.

It will be followed by a motorcade procession and then a reception at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Ever since her engagement to Prince Hussein was announced in August, Princess Rajwa has made headlines for her beauty as well as her striking looks.

For her henna party on May 22 at Zahran Palace, she turned to Saudi designer Honayda Serafi who created a dazzling embellished gown that featured personal touches.

Princess Rajwa at her pre-wedding henna party in Amman on May 22. Photo: Office of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah

The white silk two-piece dress, known as Sahabi Thoub, was decorated with intricate gold beadwork and featured a verse from Tunisian poet Abu Al Qasim Al Shabi embroidered in the veil. The verse spoke of the beauty of life at one’s sight.

“The dress draws its inspiration from Miss Rajwa’s modern personality and her elegant allure, combining each of the couple’s rich civilisations in a contemporary spirit,” Serafi's Instagram account shared.

“The design mirrors traditions and merges rich heritage imbued with Arabic elements and touches of cultural beauty of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Princess Rajwa has also been spotted taking style cues from her future mother-in-law, Queen Rania. For her first official engagement with Prince Hussein in October, during a visit to the Royal Hashemite Court to see exhibits detailing Jordanian history, she wore a white shirt tucked into a gathered Alexander McQueen midi-skirt.

Princess Rajwa has taken style cues from Queen Rania in the past, including this look with a white shirt tucked into a full skirt. Photos: Instagram

Tucking a crisp white shirt into a full midi skirt is a sartorial go-to of the queen of Jordan, who has worn the reliable combination countless times.

In August, in a photo shared by Prince Hussein to announce their engagement, Al Saif wore a blue pleated dress by Greek brand Costarellos, with a pearl necklace.

Hours after the photo of Princess Rajwa wearing the dress was posted, the brand was inundated with orders. A message on the label's website was posted soon after, announcing delays in shipments “due to an extremely high volume of orders”.

Princess Rajwa wore a blue pleated dress by Greek brand Costarellos, with a pearl necklace, in a photo announcing her engagement to Crown Prince Hussein. Photo: @alhusseinjo / Instagram

In another photo shared by the Jordanian Royal Court, Princess Rajwa wore a white high-collared midi dress with an embellished belt by Andrew Gn, who dressed Queen Rania in the images accompanying engagement announcement.