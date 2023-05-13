Queen Rania of Jordan shares pride as she celebrates Princess Salma's graduation

Jordan's Queen Rania has spoken of her pride after the graduation of her youngest daughter.

Earlier this week Princess Salma, 22, graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in archaeology.

Both her parents, King Abdullah II and the queen, were in the US for the ceremony, where they watched the princess collect her degree in robes embroidered with the Jordanian flag.

Princess Salma proudly shows off the Jordanian flag on her robes. Photo: Queen Rania/Instagram

Sharing photos from the day, Queen Rania spoke of her pride at watching the young princess graduate.

“So proud to celebrate my Salma’s graduation yesterday from the University of Southern California. I can’t wait to see what you do next. Congratulations!,” she wrote on Instagram.

Princess Salma hugs her father, King Abdullah II, as she graduates from the University of Southern California. Photo: Queen Rania/Instagram

The pictures show the princess displaying the Jordanian flag on her robes, as well as embracing her father and smiling with her mother.

Princess Salma is no stranger to achievement. In 2020, she became the first young Jordanian woman to complete preliminary pilot training on fixed-wing aircraft, the Royal Hashemite Court said.

King Abdullah II presents Princess Salma bint Abdullah with her wings after completing her pilot training. AFP

Her graduation comes during a bumper year of celebrations for the Jordanian royal family. In March, Princess Iman, 26, married Jameel Thermiotis, at the family’s palace on the outskirts of Amman.

The princess, who wore a custom Dior gown, was walked down the aisle by her elder brother, Crown Prince Hussein, who will celebrate his own wedding to Saudi fiancée Rajwa Al Saif next month.

The couple will tie the knot on June 1 at Zahran Palace, almost 30 years after his parents wedded there. The king and queen were married on June 10, 1993, meaning they also have a milestone to celebrate in the coming weeks.