Preliminary settlement reached in Suez Canal dispute, ‘Ever Given’ insurer says

The owner of a giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal has made a preliminary deal in its dispute with the waterway’s authority.

An “agreement in principle” has been struck between the two parties, UK P&I Club, one of the Ever Given’s insurers, said on Wednesday.

The main point of contention is the compensation sum the Suez Canal Authority is claiming for the vessel’s salvage.

This would cover the rescue operation, the costs of stalled canal traffic and lost transit fees for the six days in March in which the canal was blocked.

The SCA at first demanded $916 million in compensation, later lowered to $550 million.

But the final sum has not yet been finalised, SCA lawyer Mohy El Alwany told The National.

“Both sides have agreed on most of the items of their contract; however, the final compensation sum is yet to be agreed upon,” he said.

“Until that happens, the ship will remain detained.”

The 400-metre vessel is moored at Great Bitter Lake, halfway through the canal, Mr El Alwany said.

The SCA has not commented on the 71-day legal stand-off since

On Wednesday, Khaled Abu Bakr, who leads the authority’s legal team, said the SCA had received a more “reasonable offer” from the ship’s owner, Japanese shipping company Shoei Kisen Kaisha.

New negotiations would begin in the next two weeks, he said.

Since the ship’s refloating, the authority has been locked in a legal dispute with the ship’s owners.

Shoei Kisen Kaisha said the blockage was caused by the SCA’s mishandling of the situation.

But negotiations have taken a less combative tone in recent weeks, UK P&I Club said.

A court hearing in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia on June 20 concluded with the postponement of a final ruling in the hope the two sides can reach a more “amicable” agreement.

The blockage disrupted global shipping severely.

Hundreds of ships were forced to wait in place for the canal to be cleared, while others were forced to take the longer and more expensive route around the Cape of Good Hope, at Africa’s southern tip.

About 10 per cent of world trade flows through the canal, providing a vital source of foreign currency to Egypt.

Official figures showed about 19,000 vessels passed through the waterway last year.