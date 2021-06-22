Egypt's El Sisi ratifies new anti-drug law for public sector employees

The law was approved by parliament in May after drug use was partially blamed for a deadly train crash in Upper Egypt

Public-sector employees will now be subjected to random drug tests. Reuters
Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El Sisi ratified a new law mandating the dismissal of government employees who are found to be drug users.

The law was approved by parliament in May after transport minister Kamel El Wazir decided to toughen penalties on train drivers who were proved to be drug users.

Authorities said an investigation into a train crash in the Upper Egyptian city of Sohag in March proved drug use had played a role in the accident which claimed the lives of at least 19 people and left hundreds injured.

Public-sector employees will now be subjected to random drug tests without prior notification and anyone found to be using recreational drugs will be promptly dismissed.

The law, which was ratified by El Sisi on Sunday, also stipulates employees must report any drugs they are using ahead of the surprise drug tests, whether they think it will influence the result or not.

The new law was passed to protect the state’s public facilities from the “imminent dangers” of employing drug users, said the government gazette’s announcement.

Under the rules, employers have the right to terminate a drug user’s contract without any notice or permission from a court or other legal apparatus.

A Social Solidarity Ministry survey found 2.5 per cent of the 327,000 public sector employees surveyed between March 2019 to March 2021were drug users. Hashish, tramadol and morphine were the mosrt prevalent drugs of choice.

