CT scan will reveal Egyptian mummy's secrets

Ankhekhonsu, believed to have been an Egyptian priest, was transferred to Milan's Policlinico hospital

It is rare for medical facilities to admit patients who have been dead for more than 2,000 years, but this week an Italian hospital made an exception.

The mummy of Ankhekhonsu, believed to have been an Egyptian priest, was transferred from Bergamo's Civic Archaeological Museum to Milan's Policlinico hospital, where experts will shed light on his life and the burial customs of almost 3,000 years ago.

A similar enterprise by Cairo University in February revealed Pharaoh Seqenenre Taa II was killed by invaders in the 16th century BC.

Read More

The mummy of Ramesses II, son of Seti I, on display at the Cairo Museum in April 2006. The mummy was discovered with the other royal mummies in the Deir el Bahari hiding place. Getty ImagesSeven of Egypt's most famous mummies and their incredible histories

"The mummies are practically a biological museum, they are like a time capsule," said Sabina Malgora, the director of Mummy Project Research.

Ms Malgora said information on the mummy's name comes from the sarcophagus, dated between 900 and 800BC, where Ankhekhonsu – which means "the god Khonsu is alive" – is written five times.

Researchers believe they can reconstruct the life and death of the Egyptian priest and understand the kinds of products used to mummify the body.

The CT scan analysis will show a complete biological and pathological profile of the individual: his age at death, his stature, and all the diseases or wounds he may have suffered during his life.

Astonishingly revealing 3D images produced by the CT scan show what was hidden by the bandage.

Researchers prepare to move the Egyptian mummy from the Civic Archaeological Museum of Bergamo to Milan's Policlinico hospital. Reuters
Researchers prepare to move the Egyptian mummy from the Civic Archaeological Museum of Bergamo to Milan's Policlinico hospital. Reuters

Only once the chemical and physical analysis is complete will researchers know for certain whether the mummy was indeed an ancient Egyptian priest. However, it is already clear that he belonged to a high social class because mummification was an expensive process.

This elevated status meant mummies were targets for thieves, and it is believed Ankhekhonsu has been disturbed in the past in order to steal amulets and jewels.

The analysis of Ankhekhonsu also has a very modern relevance.

"Studying ancient diseases and wounds is important for modern medical research ... we can study the cancer or the arteriosclerosis of the past and this can be useful for modern research," Ms Malgora said.

Updated: June 23, 2021 05:17 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Mobility Pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai for a shorthand piece Expo Behind the Scenes

100 days to Expo 2020 Dubai: from design to reality and beyond

UAE
A medical radiology technician prepares a CT scan to do a radiological examination of an Egyptian mummy in order to investigate its history at the Policlinico hospital in Milan, Italy, June 21, 2021. Picture taken June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

CT scan will reveal Egyptian mummy's secrets

Europe
The Floating Seahorse Villas have a panaromic view of the Dubai skyline. Courtesy The Heart of Europe 

See inside Dubai's Dh88m floating houses

Luxury
The British government is allowing up to 60,000 football fans to attend the semi-final and final of Euro 2020. Getty Images

Euro 2020 semi-final: How 60,000 fans are allowed at Wembley Stadium

Europe
Libya’s Foreign Minister, Najla El Mangoush, in Tripoli this year. Getty

Libya’s first female foreign minister rallies support for peace plan

World
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world