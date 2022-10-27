UAE's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says 'Egypt has been with us since the beginning'

Vice President says two countries have begun celebrating 'the beginning of 50 new years' in Twitter post

Nada AlTaher
Cairo, Egypt
Oct 27, 2022
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai,, praised Egypt's loyal authentic leadership as he arrived in Cairo on Thursday to mark 50 years of ties.

“[Egypt] has been with us since the beginning of our state … Egypt was and will remain the bond, the treasure and the brother that we cannot do without,” he said in a tweet.

It comes after he shared a video of the UAE's history with Egypt and described the north African nation as having “one heart” with the Gulf federation.

He said the two countries now “celebrate the beginning of fifty new years, under the leadership of my brother President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and my brother Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the State, may God protect him. Egypt and the UAE are one heart.”

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said in Cairo that the UAE has long held the belief that Egypt is a “central figure” for regional stability.

“The UAE has a conviction that there is a need for countries with a moderate disposition and close vision to build an Arab narrative that is based on the best interests of their people to achieve stability and a prosperous future,” he said on the second of a three-day event.

“We have a conviction that Egypt is a central figure in this unity and the centrepiece that we can rely on.”

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JUNE 5, 2018. His Excellency Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. (Photo by Reem Mohammed/The National) Reporter: Naser Al Wasmi Section: NA

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, called Egypt a "central figure" for regional unity during an event celebrating 50 years of ties between the two countries. Photo: Victor Besa / The National

Dr Gargash told the audience of ministers, diplomats and key figures in both governments about a saying by UAE Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed: “Egypt is the heart of Arabs.”

The top UAE official said the united Arab position is important during a time of regional challenges in economic development, food security, health, terrorism and extremism.

“We are completely committed to the relationship between the UAE and Egypt, which has always allowed the two countries to rely on each other during geopolitical changes,” he said.

“What makes this relationship special is its continuity and positivity — and it has remained stable since the time of Sheikh Zayed and Anwar Al Sadat.”

On Thursday, the UAE welcomed an agreement between Egypt and the IMF for a $3 billion loan from the Washington-based lender.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation affirmed its support for Egypt's efforts “to implement the necessary economic and structural reforms to ensure the preservation of strong, balanced and sustainable growth” to ensure its economic and financial stability and promote investment, growth and prosperity.

Anwar Sadat's son says UAE and Egypt 'complement each other'

Ties have become stronger under Egypt's Mr El Sisi and Sheikh Mohamed, said Dr Gargash.

“The united vision by the UAE and Egypt has particularly helped stand up against extremism,” he said.

Dr Gargash said the relationship between the two nations has helped guide many of the directions and outlooks of neighbouring Arab states.

He said Egypt and the UAE's bilateral ties show that they are able to “rely on one another”.

Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan during a visit to ‘Sheikh Zayed City’ in Ismailia, Egypt, 27th October 1976 National Archives images supplied by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs to mark the 50th anniverary of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan becaming the Ruler of Abu Dhabi. *** Local Caption *** 34.jpg

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, visits Sheikh Zayed City in Ismailia, Egypt on October 27, 1976. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs

The official also praised Egypt's work on “humanitarian issues” such as the environment, reflected in its role as host of the climate conference Cop27 in November.

On Wednesday, US presidential envoy for climate John Kerry said the UAE and Egypt had shown “bold leadership” in their work to hasten the energy transformation.

“They're deeply engaged on the cutting edge of trying to help accelerate the transformation,” Mr Kerry said in a briefing.

“In addition, the UAE has been on the cutting edge of a whole bunch of technology investments. And for a gas and oil-producing country, I think it's exceptional.

“I think that's bold leadership.”

Updated: October 27, 2022, 2:34 PM
