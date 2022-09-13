UAE to lead 'ambitious, inclusive and solutions-oriented approach' to Cop28

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, said the UAE will lead “an ambitious, inclusive and solutions-oriented approach” to its hosting of the Cop28 climate conference next year.

In November 2023, Expo City Dubai will host the gathering, known in full as the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Higher Committee on Cop28 UAE, which is overseeing the hosting of the event, convened for its fourth meeting on Tuesday, to discuss all strategic, technical and administrative elements related to the summit.

Cop28 will be especially significant as the first global stocktake of national commitments since the 2016 Paris Agreement pledge to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

“The UAE will apply its experience as a trusted global convener to ensure Cop28 UAE reflects the voices of all relevant stakeholders to achieve global consensus for practical climate progress,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

“The UAE will also leverage its track record as a clean tech innovator to deliver solutions for truly sustainable development that maximises social and economic benefits for all.”

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE will co-operate closely with Egypt — which is hosting Cop27 in Sharm el Sheikh in November — to support momentum for greater climate progress.

The UAE delegation to Cop27 will closely study what is being discussed in Egypt to better understand the differentiated priorities of the international community.

Topics on the agenda in November include efforts to mitigate climate change, to adapt to climate impacts, the need for increased climate finance and clarity on loss and damage.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the UAE’s Climate Change Special Envoy, said the UAE’s leadership has directed the delegation to Cop27 to support the Egyptian Presidency and to build on their efforts for accelerated implementation.

“The UAE has always maintained that progressive climate action has the potential to create new industries, new skills and long lasting, sustainable economic growth,” said Dr Al Jaber.

“As the bridge between the Global North and Global South, the UAE will also continue to support and emphasise the need to protect vulnerable countries and fragile communities.”

The Cop28 higher committee, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah and vice-chaired by Dr Al Jaber, includes dozens of officials and ministers, as well as security and police chiefs.

The UAE was the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement, the first in the region to commit to an economywide reduction in emissions and announce a net zero by 2050 initiative.

On Monday, the UAE set a more ambitious target of cutting carbon emissions by 31 per cent by 2030, instead of the 23.5 per cent reduction pledge the Emirates made in December 2020.