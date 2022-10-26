Egypt's El Sisi lauds 'unique' relationship with the UAE

Egypt is proud of its relationship with the UAE and the two countries are like one nation, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi told officials and ministers in Cairo at a gathering to mark 50 years of Emirati-Egyptian relations.

“We are proud of the relationship between the UAE and Egypt beginning with Sheikh Zayed — who famously said 'Arab Petrol is not more valuable than Arab Blood',” Mr El Sisi said in a recorded message played to delegates.

“The relationship is unique and builds not only on brotherly ties but the understanding of [the] current situation of the Mena region and the world and the reinforcement of mutual interests.

“The continued positions from the great founder, Zayed, in his support of the country during the difficult periods that Egypt went through cemented the relationship and deepened ties. The two nations and their people are like one nation.”

He was speaking to hundreds of delegates from both countries who have gathered for a full day of sessions and discussions on politics, environment, culture and economic cooperation.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi speaking in a video message at the 50th anniversary of UAE-Egypt ties in Cairo. Photo: Nada Al Taher / The National

Ties between the UAE and Egypt run deep and go back to the time before the formation of the UAE under the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed Al Gergawi echoed Mr El Sisi's sentiments.

“We consider Egypt’s security to be the UAE’s security and its development and stability that of the UAE and all Arabs,” he said.

“This celebration is an occasion to talk about Arab-Arab relations, not out of criticism but to talk about the potential of these relationships.

“The model of relations between the UAE and Egypt reflected in the comprehensive social and political ties is something we should look up to and the potential that can be unlocked by other nations if their ties were well managed.”

Touching on the Arab League summit scheduled for November 1 in Algeria, Mr Al Gergawi said that international events impose “more co-operation on us as Arabs”, and force a “unity of positions”.

He said the summit would being the region closer together.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly thanked the UAE for its long-standing support.

“The UAE took pre-emptive steps to support neighbouring countries during turbulent times including the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine,” he said.

“Economic and trade ties between the two countries increased in recent years in investments and Emirati companies operating in Egypt. The UAE is the number one country in foreign direct investments, representing 29 per cent of foreign investments in Egypt.”

“Emirati-Egyptian relations present a successful model of bilateral ties between countries and in our Arab region, specifically,” Mr Al Gergawi said.

“These ties were built on complementary and mutual support and reinforcing common interests.”

Last year alone, trade of non-oil commodities between the two nations reached Dh27.8 billion and Dh14.1 billion in the first half of this year.

Economic talks were also launched on the sidelines of the three-day event, to discuss the current investment landscape in Egypt and opportunities for the UAE. The UAE is the number one direct investor in Egypt at $16bn.

“The organisation of this special event on Egyptian soil in the presence of ministers and prominent members of government from the two countries as well as businessmen, investors and entrepreneurs, is a message of love, appreciation and pride in the brotherly ties between the two countries,” Mr Al Gergawi said.

At Investopedia, the global investment platform, discussions focused on investments in finance, healthcare and the pharmaceutical sectors as well as sustainable manufacturing and energy and water.

“In conjunction with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries, we look forward to upgrading the bilateral cooperation relations to more momentous levels in a way that supports the economic development process of the two countries in a sustainable manner,” said Abdulla bin Touq, UAE Minister of Economy and chairman of Investopedia.