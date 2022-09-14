President Sheikh Mohamed invited to participate in 31st Arab League Summit

Meeting scheduled to be held in Algeria in November

President Sheikh Mohamed and Mohamed Arkab, Algeria's Minister of Energy and Mines, hold discussions at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis in Abu Dhabi. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
The National
Sep 14, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

President Sheikh Mohamed has received an invitation from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to take part in the 31st regular session of the Arab League Summit.

The summit will be hosted by the North African country in November.

Read more
Syria wants Arab League readmission taken off summit agenda

The invitation was delivered by Mohamed Arkab, Algeria's Minister of Energy and Mines, and special envoy of Mr Tebboune, on Tuesday.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Arkab discussed the prospects of strengthening the fraternal relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by several officials, Cabinet ministers and representatives of regions in Abu Dhabi emirate.

Updated: September 14, 2022, 6:03 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL