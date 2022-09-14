President Sheikh Mohamed invited to participate in 31st Arab League Summit

President Sheikh Mohamed has received an invitation from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to take part in the 31st regular session of the Arab League Summit.

The summit will be hosted by the North African country in November.

The invitation was delivered by Mohamed Arkab, Algeria's Minister of Energy and Mines, and special envoy of Mr Tebboune, on Tuesday.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Arkab discussed the prospects of strengthening the fraternal relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by several officials, Cabinet ministers and representatives of regions in Abu Dhabi emirate.