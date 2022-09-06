Egypt walks out out of Arab League meeting in protest against Libyan presentation

Egypt on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of Arab League foreign ministers to protest against the chairmanship of the gathering by Libyan Foreign Minister Najla El Mangoush, officials said.

It was the first time Libya has led the meeting in nine years.

The minister is a member of the Tripoli-based government, which is considered by the rival administration in eastern Libya as well as Egypt to have lost its mandate.

“The walkout by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his accompanying delegation was an expression of reservation over the chairmanship of the session by Najlaa El Mangoush, the foreign minister of a government whose mandate has expired,” said an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement.

The rivalry between the two administrations boiled over when violence recently erupted between rival militias in the capital Tripoli, amid a political stalemate that grew out of the country’s failure to hold elections as scheduled last December.

Libya’s continuing deadlock stemmed in part from the refusal by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who led the transitional government based in Tripoli, to step down.

In response, the country’s east-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, who has for months sought to install his government in Tripoli.

Egypt, which shares a porous desert border with Libya, has for years supported the administration in eastern Libya and its military chief Field-Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

It has in the meantime hosted numerous rounds of talks between the two sides in the hope they would iron out their differences and allow elections to proceed and end the country’s long-running political crisis.

Egypt's interest in seeing stability and security prevail in Libya is in large part rooted in its concerns over the presence in the energy-rich North African nation of militant groups who had in the past staged cross-border attacks targeting its security forces and Christian pilgrims traveling on remote desert roads.