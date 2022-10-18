UAE and Egypt to stage three-day event to mark 50 years of ties

The UAE and Egypt will stage a major event in Cairo next week to mark 50 years of friendship between the Middle East neighbours.

The three-day celebration will be held from October 26 to 28 under the slogan of 'Egypt and the UAE — one heart'.

Ministers and officials from both countries will be among more than 1,800 leading Emirati and Egyptian figures, drawn from sectors such as business, media and creative industry.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said firm foundations for the long-standing ties were laid down by the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed.

“The UAE-Egypt historical relations represent a distinguished model for the bilateral relations between Arab countries based on integration and common interests,” said Mr Al Gergawi.

“These strong ties are not limited to the diplomatic and leadership level only, but also include the peoples of the two countries.”

“The Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, laid the strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship with Egypt. Today, thanks to President Sheikh Mohamed and President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, bilateral relations between the brotherly countries have become stronger and more prosperous in various sectors.”

The event's agenda will include an economic forum attended by ministers, businessman and economists from both countries.

It will centre on the strong economic ties between the UAE and Egypt.

A culture forum held on the second day of the gathering will highlight deep connections across the fields of media, arts, history and sport.

The UAE more than doubled its investments in Egypt during the first half of the 2021-22 fiscal year, after a series of government-backed initiatives and forays by private companies, it was announced in August.

The value of Emirati investments in Egypt, the Arab world's third-largest economy, rose to $1.9 billion in the first six months of the fiscal year, up by about 169 per cent from $712.6m in the same period a year earlier, Egypt's Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics said in a statement on its website.

The value of trade between the two countries increased by 1.4 per cent year-on-year to $1.2bn during the first quarter of 2022, the government agency said.

President Sheikh Mohamed visited Egypt in August for high-level talks with President El Sisi.

The two discussed bilateral co-operation and the many opportunities to grow and enhance the strategic partnership between the UAE and Egypt, especially in the economic and development fields.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr El Sisi inspected the Regal Heights Hotel, which is part of an investment project in El Alamein City.

King Hamad of Bahrain, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, also attended the site with the presidents.

The leaders were briefed about the five-star hotel and watched a fireworks display and parachute performance.

The UAE and Egypt are also close allies in the global fight against climate change.

The UN Climate Change Conference 2022 — known as Cop27 — will be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, in November, with the UAE staging the event in 2023.