Anwar Sadat's son says UAE and Egypt 'complement each other'

The UAE and Egypt trace their historically strong ties to the era of the late Sheikh Zayed, former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat's son Gamal told The National.

"Fifty years ago, the late Sheikh Zayed began a path, which leaders since then have walked on. The UAE and Egypt complement one another and the security of Egypt is the security of the UAE," Mr Sadat said on the sidelines of a three-day event in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to celebrate the golden jubilee of ties.

"When Egypt is strong, the UAE is as well. And if Egypt is in a difficult position, the UAE is there to support it."

Mr Sadat also praised the UAE's position, and that of other Arab nations, in backing Egypt during the 1973 war with Israel, which occurred when Anwar Sadat was in power.

Sheikh Zayed with Anwar Sadat on the latter's visit to Abu Dhabi in 1974. Photo: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation

"If I were to speak to the October war, then we need to also remember the role of all Arab nations back then and the strength they displaced as one. This strength is returning with the current leaders in power," he said.

Mr Sadat said he was "unable to recount" all the notable deeds performed and positions that the UAE had taken towards his country.

Read more Egyptians in UAE tell of pride as nations mark 50 years of friendship

"Egypt is a force to be reckoned with and the UAE's strength is different, but important too," he said.

"Both countries are strong together. May God keep this relationship going for another 50 years."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted a video looking back at the deep-rooted relationship.

He said: "Today in Egypt, the UAE celebrates 50 years of fraternal, stable, advanced relations. We also celebrate and mark the beginning of 50 new years, under the leadership of my brother President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and my brother Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the State, may God protect him."

تحتفل الإمارات اليوم في مصر بخمسين عاماً من العلاقات الأخوية .. المستقرة .. المتطورة .. نحتفل ونحتفي أيضا ببداية خمسين عاماً جديدة أيضا بقيادة أخي الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي وأخي محمد بن زايد رئيس الدولة حفظه الله .. مصر والإمارات قلب واحد pic.twitter.com/4g8CyzsjPv — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 26, 2022

"Egypt and the UAE are one heart," he wrote.

At the event, Ahmed bin Mohamed Aljarwan, president of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, said Sheikh Zayed's role was vital in building the infrastructure on which relations between the two countries are based.

"The late Sheikh Zayed worked with previous Egyptian leaders in work that reflects the love and loyalty among the two nations and the economic, political and cultural capabilities that were built since then benefiting future generations in Egypt and the UAE," he said.

After day-long sessions on areas of co-operation between the two nations, Egypt's minister for planning and economic development, Hala Said, talked about their shared vision.

"These historic relations between the two countries continue on with President [Sheikh] Mohamed bin Zayed and Abdel Fattah El Sisi in the congruence of the vision between these two leaderships on all the issues that matter to the region and the world," Ms Said said.

Expand Autoplay Preparations in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, are in full swing with two weeks to go until Cop27. All photos: Reuters

The minister spoke about the "exceptional circumstances" facing the world with the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"When there are such external shocks, it is important for us to unite further in investment and food production so that we are able to be self-sufficient in agriculture and our various needs because that is what gives the two nations strength," she said.

"We have a common platform between the Sovereign Fund of Egypt and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company on a number of investments over the coming years and we have another set of investments in renewable energy, as Egypt prepares to host Cop27 soon followed by the UAE as host in its next iteration."

On the upcoming climate conference, Cop27, Egyptian Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad said the event will take place under "extremely complex global conditions".

Ms Fouad said Mr El Sisi had taken into account "all aspects" that matter to humanity, including "energy, water scarcity, food and biodiversity" with a focus on separate sessions throughout the conference that will focus specifically on these issues.

"Consensus among participating countries will increase the event's success as it prepares to hand the presidency over to the UAE for the next edition, which Egypt co-operates with on environmental projects including water scarcity and the development of mangrove forests," she said.