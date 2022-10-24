Cop27: single-use plastic bags banned in Sharm El Sheikh before summit

A ban on single-use plastic bags has been introduced in the Egyptian city of Sharm El Sheikh ahead of Cop27.

The UN climate change conference will be hosted in the Red Sea city from November 6 to November 18.

Environment minister Yasmine Fouad said on Monday that cloth or paper bags would be used in all the city’s shops and food outlets.

Governor Khaled Fouda, who was also in attendance, said officials had been deployed to all the city’s sectors to implement the initiative, one of many ahead of Cop27.

Residents of Sharm El Sheikh told The National that a similar initiative launched in 2019 had been largely successful, though short-lived as the Covid-19 pandemic saw most of the tourist city’s establishments close for more than a year.

Ms Fouad said plans were in place to bring the initiative to other Egyptian provinces but because of the country’s large population, implementation would need to be staggered.

Earlier this year, the governor, alongside Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, launched a fleet of electric public buses as well as a 55.2 square kilometre bus terminal with charging stations.

There are plans to introduce electric buses to transport visitors through seven stations around the Giza Pyramids plateau. Courtesy Orascom Pyramids Entertainment

A larger fleet of buses that run on natural gas was deployed in September.

As part of the city’s efforts to promote the use of electric vehicles, four charging stations for electric cars were also inaugurated in September.

Earlier this month, the city inaugurated its largest solar park, built at a cost of $12.7 million and set to begin its operations with the start of Cop27, when it will be used to power a number of hotel rooms in the city.

The station will have a capacity of 20 megawatts and was built by Taqa Arabia, the largest private sector energy distribution company in Egypt.