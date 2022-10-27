Egypt and IMF reach deal for $3 billion loan

Egypt and the International Monetary Fund have reached a deal for a $3 billion loan from the Washington-based lender, lasting 46 months.

The announcement in Cairo on Thursday by Egyptian officials and IMF representative in Cairo Ivana Holler came only hours after Egypt raised its key interest rates by 2 per cent and devalued its currency.

The Egyptian pound was trading at more than 22 pounds to the US dollar by lunchtime on Thursday. It closed on Wednesday at around 19.6 to the US currency.

Egypt will allow the value of its local currency to be decided by demand and supply, effectively floating the Egyptian pound.

It said the overnight lending rate had been set at 14.25 per cent and the deposit rate at 13.25 per cent.

The move comes days after Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Egypt and the International Monetary Fund were “putting the final touches” on an economic restructuring deal that will also secure Egypt a loan to shore up its finances.

IMF officials have said they wanted to see Egypt adopt a more “flexible” foreign exchange system, meaning the lender believes the Egyptian pound remains overvalued despite losing about 20 per cent of its value since March.

Shoppers at an outdoor food market in Cairo, Egypt. EPA

Egypt’s economy has been hit hard by the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic. It has been struggling to cope with the impact, including the departure of foreign investors from its once-lucrative debt market of up to $25 billion within a month of Russia’s invasion.

Inflation is now in double digits, reflecting the steep rise in food and fuel prices, forcing the government to introduce costly support programmes to help the vulnerable among its 104 million population cope.

Separately, the bank said it would begin to gradually repeal a directive introduced in March that mandated the use of letters of credit to finance imports and would aim to remove it entirely by December.

That directive significantly reduced imports, hitting local manufacturers dependent on foreign components and contributing to the increase in prices.