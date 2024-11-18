Things to do in the UAE this week, from a tea workshop to the Michelin Guide food festival

For food lovers, culture enthusiasts and fitness buffs, the UAE is buzzing with unmissable experiences this week, led by the return of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/09/19/michelin-guide-abu-dhabi-food-festival/" target="_blank">Michelin Guide food festival in Abu Dhabi</a>. Meanwhile, a renowned tea master is visiting Dubai to host workshops, and the last wave of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/10/26/dubai-fitness-challenge-sheikh-hamdan/" target="_blank">Dubai Fitness Challenge</a> activities take place as the month-long event draws to a close. Here, <i>The National </i>rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from November 18 to November 22. Fans of the musical<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/wicked-long-awaited-film-of-hit-musical-to-be-helmed-by-director-jon-m-chu-1.1158771" target="_blank"> <i>Wicked</i></a> can head to Mall of the Emirates to get treats at Wicked Cafe. The temporary pop-up is celebrating the release of the much-anticipated big screen adaptation of the 2003 Broadway hit, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, which outlines the untold story of the witches of Oz. On the menu are a variety of themed items, from Glinda's bubble pink macaroons to the Wizard's Spell Book scones. Diners can also opt for sandwiches such as smoked salmon and cream cheese or heirloom tomato bruschetta with mozzarella, plus beverages such as Emerald Elixir matcha latte or Bubble Green Potion smoothie. <i>Daily, 10am-midnight; until December 31; Mall of the Emirates, Dubai; malloftheemirates.com</i> Fitness buffs can head to Dubai Festival City, where the athletic caravan initiative of Dubai Police is located. Part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the free <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/11/13/fitness-events-dubai-run-abu-dhabi-marathon-hatta/" target="_blank">fitness</a> hub features an array of sports activities, including 10 different tournaments, from padel to badminton. Dozens of sporting federations and health institutions are on hand to provide free advice and support, plus a stage is set up to showcase live fitness demonstrations and other entertainment. Visitors will also have access to a food court. <i>Daily, 8am-10pm; until Friday, November 22; Dubai Festival City; dubaifitnesschallenge.com</i> Dinner-show venue <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/10/05/dream-dubai-season-five-review/" target="_blank">Dream Dubai</a> is featuring acrobatic duo Sebastian and Sonia until December 15. The duo's claim to fame was getting the golden buzzer from tough judge Simon Cowell on <i>America's Got Talent</i>. The pair, also described as the “golden duo” for their gravity-defying stunts and complex routines, are currently competing on <i>France's Got Talent</i>. <i>Wednesday to Sunday, from 8pm; until December 15; from Dh1,000 per person; Address Beach Resort, Dubai; 04 220 0224</i> White Friday kicks off on Amazon on Thursday, November 21. The online shopping platform will have discounted items across 30 product categories. The sale offers up to 70 per cent off on beauty and personal care, while several laptops and accessories are reduced by 40 per cent. Fashion items will be discounted by up to 70 per cent. Prime members will have access to White Friday deals as early as Wednesday, November 20. <i>November 21 to November 30; amazon.ae</i> Etihad Arena is putting on a performance by renowned pianist<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/12/08/classical-pianist-lang-lang-disney/" target="_blank"> Lang Lang</a>, who will be playing Disney movie soundtracks. Performing alongside a full orchestra, Lang Lang is set to take audiences through an extensive discography, from classics such as <i>Someday My Prince Will Come</i> from <i>Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs</i>, <i>The Bare Necessities</i> from<i> The Jungle Book</i> and<i> Chim Chim Cheree</i> from <i>Mary Poppins </i>to contemporaries including <i>Let It Go</i> from <i>Frozen</i> and <i>You'll Be In My Heart</i> from <i>Tarzan</i>. <i>Friday, November 22; doors open 7pm; from Dh195; Etihad Arena; etihadarena.ae</i> Renowned tea master Oscar Brekell is leading a workshop at Haiyatea, offering attendees a chance to explore the intricacies of Japanese <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/08/boba-controvery-simu-liu-cultural-appropriation/" target="_blank">tea</a> culture. The workshop will include a lecture on tea types and brewing techniques. It will also include a matcha pairing with Japanese desserts. Each workshop is limited to six attendees. Participants will receive a jar of freshly roasted tea hojicha, courtesy of Senchaism, Brekell's own brand. <i>Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24; 10am and 3pm; Dh550 per person; Damac Hills, Dubai; haiyatea.com</i> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/01/michelin-guide-2025-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Michelin Guide</a> food festival at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi is a three-day event that brings together local and international chefs from 20 Michelin-rated restaurants, each serving curated menus and exclusive dishes. It will feature masterclasses and a marketplace featuring local producers. Participating restaurants include Cenador de Amos from Spain; Crony from Tokyo; Evvai from Brazil; Restaurant Allen from Seoul; and Ocean from Portugal. Representatives from Argentina, Mexico, Turkey and Thailand will be joined by local restaurants 99 Sushi Bar, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/03/15/erth-review-michelin-star-restaurant-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Erth</a>, Hakkasan and Talea. <i>Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24; from 4pm; Dh100; Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi</i>