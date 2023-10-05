Dream Dubai review: Season five swaps swinging for singing - but still hits a high note

Nearly two years since it opened at the Address Beach Resort in JBR, dinner-and-show restaurant Dream Dubai has managed to keep things fresh and exciting.

The National was the first to witness Season Five of the show when it debuted on Wednesday. Featuring a roster of new acts, Voyage takes diners on a historical journey filled with colourful musical acts, a jaw-dropping acrobatic duo, extravagant outfits and immersive 3D visuals – all complemented by a sumptuous Mediterranean menu.

Dream Dubai is run by Sunset Hospitality Group, the team behind popular restaurants such as SushiSamba, Signor Sassi and Lola Taberna Espanola.

The show

Fresh acts include a character dressed as Cleopatra singing Beyonce's Baby Boy. Photo: Dream Dubai

Staying true to its name, the venue's lobby is purposely lit dim, with the only bright sign being a neon light that spells out the word "Dream". A boat awaits by the reception, as if to take guests into a new dimension. And next to it is a unicorn, standing amid glittery disco balls, teasing guests with what lies beyond the large wooden doors ahead.

While the restaurant opens at 8pm, the first of 12 performances begins only after 10pm. As the lights dim, the sails of a ship are raised and two sailors walk on to a stage. They seem to have encountered a storm, their presence summoning a group of dancers in glittery headgear and outfits, looking like they've lost their way to Atlantis.

The group's leader then breaks out into Bonnie Tyler's Holding Out for a Hero, getting the show, and the party, started.

Earlier iterations of Dream Dubai featured mesmerising circus acts, but the latest season leans heavily on its musical performers. While the lavish outfits and smooth dance routines remain, Voyage seems intended to be more of a musical journey, one where genres and generations are mashed up for your entertainment. Think Cleopatra singing Beyonce's Baby Boy. Or, a very pop version of Rag'n'Bone Man's blues-y global hit Human.

Expect hit songs, smooth dance routines and lavish outfits. Photo: Dream Dubai

Performers run the gamut of musical hits, featuring versions of songs by everyone from James Blunt to Jason Derulo.

But this is not to say the show's done away entirely with stunning circus acts. An acrobatic act by a male and female performer was the highlight of my night. Showcasing breathtaking agility, strength and balance, the duo, whose performance comes halfway through the night, drew the loudest gasps from the audience.

The main stage is where many of the group performances take place, so tables close to it cost more to reserve. But many of the performers flit across the room throughout the acts, ensuring everyone gets a front-seat view.

Shows take place within 15-minute intervals, each lasting about five minutes so guests are not distracted from their meals for too long.

Award-winning Arab choreographer Pierre Khadra, who has worked with regional and international artists such as Elissa, Tamer Hosny, Nancy Ajram, Wael Kfoury, Ricky Martin and Andrea Bocelli, remains the creative director of the show.

The dinner

Food is Mediterranean-inspired, with plenty of options for vegetarians and vegans.

Our starters for the evening included a smoked truffle beef tartare, the highlight of my meal, featuring a mash of beef striploin, truffle, eggs and shallot, served with a flourish of dry ice.

Dream Dubai is located at Address Beach Resort, JBR. Photo: Dream Dubai

There was also sauteed calamari, which was balanced nicely with baked aubergine pargiana served on a bed of Parmesan cream sauce and topped with thick mozzarella and rocket leaves.

For mains, the highlights were a beautifully cooked grilled rib-eye, served with potato wedges, as well as a flavourful roasted baby chicken.

For desserts, we had the challah French toast, served with malt ice cream, which proved the perfect way to end the night.

Dream Dubai is a smoking restaurant, so non-smokers will need to take note.

Price point and contact information

Shows at Dream Dubai take place every 15 minutes. Photo: Dream Dubai

The minimum spend at Dream Dubai starts at Dh1,000 and varies depending on the day of the week. The venue is open from Wednesday to Sunday, from 8pm until late.

Dream Dubai is located at Address Beach Resort, JBR. Reservations can be made by contacting 04 220 0224 or via the website www.dreamdxb.com.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant