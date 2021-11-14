Elissa to perform in Abu Dhabi for New Year’s Eve

Elissa will ring in the New Year in Abu Dhabi.

The Lebanese pop star will headline New Year’s Eve celebrations in Al Maryah Island on December 31.

The Abu Dhabi entertainment destination confirmed to The National that Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees will also perform.

More information on the event will be revealed soon.

The concert marks a homecoming of sorts for Elissa, who was awarded the UAE Golden Visa in October, for her cultural contributions.

It also culminates what has so far been another successful year, in which she released her self-titled podcast on Anghami, two groundbreaking concerts in the Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Erbil, in addition to a sold-out Friday show at Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia.

In April, she was included in Forbes Middle East's The Celebrity List: Arab Music Stars 2021 list.

Analysing the Mena artist’s social media numbers and streaming figures on major music platforms, the Halet Hob singer came third place behind Nancy Ajram and Amr Diab, respectively.

Fans should expect a hit-filled performance from Elissa, featuring material from her latest album Sahbit Raey to older favourites including Maktooba Leek and Aa Bali Habibi.

Balqees is also no stranger to a big occasion.

Blessed with a dynamic soprano vocal, the artist is equally at home singing energetic pop hits as stirring Italian arias. She has performed alongside the opera superstar Andrea Bocelli, and was part of the opening ceremony of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

A social media favourite and avid TikTok user, Balqees can be expected to perform some of her most popular works, including Momken and Entaha.

News of the celebration also confirms Al Maryah Island’s standing as a major New Year’s Eve destination in the UAE.

Since 2014, the waterfront location has hosted large-scale celebrations with family and children's zones, and arts and crafts stalls. Live performances and a fireworks display on the promenade cap off the night in style.

Fireworks at Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Al Maryah Island

Previous artists performing at Al Maryah Island on Friday, December 31 include Amr Diab and Myriam Fares in 2018, with Tamer Hosny and Nancy Ajram the following year.

More UAE pop concerts are on the cards for New Year’s Eve.

Earlier in November, Najwa Karam announced on social media that she will be playing on the night, with details yet to be revealed.

Dubai entertainment company Moments Events also recently released a teaser on Instagram of a show with Syrian singer Nassif Zeytoun.