Najwa Karam to perform New Year’s Eve concert in Dubai

Najwa Karam will perform a New Year’s Eve concert in Dubai.

The Lebanese pop star took to Twitter to announce her return to the emirate, for a performance on December 31.

Karam will be joined on stage by Syrian singer Nassif Zeytoun.

The venue is yet to be revealed.

This is not the first time Karam has chosen the UAE to perform on New Year's Eve.

In 2019, she performed amid a Guinness World Record display of fireworks in Ras Al Khaimah’s waterfront district of Al Hamra.

While in 2016, she teamed up with Moroccan pop star Saad Lamjarred for a sold-out show at Abu Dhabi’s du Forum.

Four years before that, Karam headlined a lavish gala concert at Emirates Palace alongside Iraqi crooner Kadim Al Sahir.

Despite the pandemic curtailing most of her touring, Karam has been relatively busy in 2021 and released three singles, including the hit Maghroumi 2, a sequel to her 1998 smash Maghroumi.

Karam was also one of a number of artists, including fellow Lebanese pop stars Elissa and Ragheb Alama, to receive a UAE golden visa this year for her achievements in the arts.

Receiving the document on her 55th birthday in February, she posted on Instagram: "May God cherish the UAE's leadership and people. This happened on my birthday so the joy has doubled."

Karam’s concert is being organised by the Dubai company Moments Events and is one of four planned for the emirate before the end of the year.

These include Lebanese soprano Majida El Roumi, who will be performing at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Thursday, November 25. Tickets start from Dh195 on Platinumlist.

Moment Events offered a preview of two other concerts on their Instagram Stories on Monday. Iraqi star Kadim will perform on Friday, November 26, and Syrian singer Assala Nasri and Iraqi crooner Majid Al Mohandis will perform together on Saturday, November 27. The venues are yet to be announced.