21 November events at Expo 2020 Dubai: from Nancy Ajram to Burna Boy

As Expo 2020 Dubai is in full swing, prepare for another packed month of events encompassing everything from concerts and film screenings to a chess competition.

When it comes to the beats, Expo 2020 Dubai will host an Afropop spectacular featuring Nigerian super-star Burna Boy and Wizkid.

The celebrated Irish dance troupe Riverdance will also premiere a new show designed for the Expo and cinephiles will enjoy a screening of Oscar-winning Italian film Cinema Paradiso.

Two other major events, the World Chess Championships and the International Chopin Piano Competition, will also be held next month.

Access to everyone comes free with an Expo 2020 Dubai pass.

Here's the best of what November has to offer:

1. Ahlan Rooftop

Country Pavilion: Portugal

What it is: Inspired by the pavilion's theme "a world in one country", this is an ongoing series of performances showcasing the eclectic Portuguese music scene with folk, acoustic, jazz and blues concerts.

Venue: Portugal Pavilion

Time: from 7pm

Date: Wednesdays, blackout dates apply.

2. Amirah Sackett

Country Pavilion: US

What it is: Amirah Sackett, the Muslim American hip-hop dancer and choreographer, will illustrate how her art form can build bridges and foster empathy between cultures and communities.

Venue: Earth Stage

Time: 5pm to 5.30pm

Date: Tuesday to Thursday, November 2 to 4

3. Airman by Another Kind of Blue

Country Pavilion: Netherlands

What it is: Having appeared in both America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent, the acrobatic Dutch troupe is garnering an international reputation for shows blending music, dance and drones.

Venue: Hall 2A South, Dubai Expedition Centre

Time: 3pm, 5pm, 8pm

Date: Wednesday, November 3

4. Riverdance at Expo

Country Pavilion: Ireland

What it is: The Arab world meets Riverdance in this new show at Expo 2020 Dubai. The November residency, featuring up to six shows a week, will have the troupe, renowned for its enthusiastic interpretation of Irish traditional and folk dances, incorporate Middle Eastern influences into their performance.

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Time: 9.30pm to 11pm

Date: Wednesday, November 3 to Saturday, November 27, blackout dates apply

5. Sondorgo

Country Pavilion: Hungary

What it is: From Budapest to Dubai, this Hungarian four-piece will present some of the traditional folk music of their homeland with an added dose of electrifying guitar riffs.

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Time: 7pm to 9pm

Date: Sunday, November 7

6. Miguel Trapaga: ‘The Spanish Guitar’

Country Pavilion: Spain

What it is: Here's an opportunity to see a master of classical guitar music. In addition to performing as a soloist with international orchestras, Trapaga also teaches the instrument at the Madrid Royal Conservatory.

Venue: Terra Auditorium

Time: 6pm to 7pm

Date: Friday, November 5

7. What's The Hype Concert

Country Pavilion: Nigeria

What it is: Probably the world's biggest Afro-pop concert of the year. Prepare to party to jubilant sounds of Nigerian stars, including Grammy Award-winner Burna Boy, WizKid, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, as they bring the house down with back-to-back club hits.

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Time: 8pm to 10pm

Date: Saturday, November 6

8. Jalsat Nights

What it is: Leading musicians from the Gulf and the wider Arab world will come together to play some of the best Emirati and regional music in a series of monthly shows running throughout Expo 2020 Dubai. Some of the artists scheduled to appear include Moroccan artist Asma Lmnawar, Bahraini singer Mohammed Al Bakri and Iraqi singer Majid A Mohandis.

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Time: 8.30pm to 10.30pm

Date: Monday, November 8

9. Forma Antiqua: ‘La Caramba’

Country Pavilion: Spain

What it is: Catch a performance by one of Spain's leading dance ensembles. Forma Antiqua will bring their La Caramba show to the Expo, seeing them meld dance with baroque instrumentation.

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Time: 7pm to 8.30pm

Date: Tuesday, November 9

10. Chopin Competition Laureate Concert

What it is: Launched in 1927 and held every five years, the International Chopin Piano Competition is one of the classical world's most rigorous contests with international virtuosos competing by performing words dedicated to Polish composer Frederic Chopin. Experience that quality and poise with the winners performing a series of shows in the Expo.

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Time: Rounds take place from 8am to 2pm, 7.30pm to 11pm, and 11pm to midnight

Date: Thursday, November 11

11. Infinite Nights: Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama

What it is: After wowing fans on the ground and a global audience, the Infinite Nights concert series returns with Lebanese superstars Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama. Both acts will perform a livestreamed show featuring three decades worth of Arabic pop hits.

Venue: Al Wasl Plaza

Time: 10pm to midnight

Date: Friday, November 12

12. Francesco De Gregori

Country Pavilion: Italy

What it is: A singer, songwriter, poet and artist, De Gregori is a true renaissance man and viewed as music royalty in Italy. He will perform a two-hour set spanning his five-decade career.

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Time: 9.30pm to 11.30pm

Date: Sunday, November 14

13. World Majlis: Art for Good

What it is: As part of the Expo’s series of public forums, a high-powered panel of visual creatives, including Tunisian artist eL Seed and Kirsha Kaechele, curator of Australia's Museum of Old and New Art, will discuss the function of art and how it can be a catalyst for change in society.

Venue: Italy Pavilion

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Date: Sunday, November 14

14. 'Al Wasl Opera'

What it is: Produced in collaboration with the Welsh National Opera, the first Emirati opera has been created under Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” and will feature more than 100 artists and musicians from around the world.

Composed and co-written by the UAE's Mohammed Fairouz and Maha Gargash respectively, the opera is called Al Wasl after the old name for Dubai. It also translates as “the connection” in English, fittingly for Expo 2020’s theme.

Venue: Dubai Opera

Time: 8pm

Date: Tuesday to Friday, November 16 to 19

15. Cairo Symphony Orchestra concert

Country Pavilion: Egypt

What it is: The celebrated ensemble returns to the UAE to perform classic Arabic music masterpieces from the past 50 years.

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Time: 4pm to 6pm; 7.30pm to 9.30pm

Date: Sunday and Monday, November 21 and 22

16. Jesus Carmona: El Salto

Country Pavilion: Spain

What it is: Flamenco meets ballet in a show featuring Carmano, principle dancer of the Spanish National Ballet. The performance revolves around the question: "if dance has a gender?".

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Time: 8pm-9.30pm; 5pm-6.30pm

Date: Saturday and Sunday, November 20 and 21

17. Film screening: Cinema Paradiso

Country Pavilion: Italy

What it is: As part of Italy Pavilion's film series, prepare to be enchanted by this movie from Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore. The winner of the 1989 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and starring Philippe Noiret and Antonella Attili, the romantic drama centres on a filmmaker's recollection of falling in love with movies at the cinema of his local Sicilian village.

Venue: Italy Pavilion

Time: 8pm

Date: Monday, November 22

18. Late Nights at Expo

What it is: Discovery is the aim of this weekly series of concerts featuring local and Mena acts. Expect performers from various genres and cultures and be intrigued by surprising collaborations.

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Time: 10.30pm to 1am

Date: Thursday, November 25

19. World Chess Championship

What it is: A match-up for the ages. In addition to a full day's worth of competitions, the event will culminate with an anticipated match between reigning Norwegian world chess champion Magnus Carlsen and Russian challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Venue: Dubai Exhibition Centre

Time: 9am to midnight

Date: Wednesday to Saturday, November 24 to 27

20. Saudi Arabia Poetry series

Country Pavilion: Saudi Arabia

What it is: Arabic music and poetry will come together in an evening featuring renowned and emerging poets from the Gulf and Mena.

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Time: 8pm to 10pm

Date: Saturday, November 27

21. Manuel Linan: 'Convivencias'

Country Pavilion: Spain

What it is: Manuel Linan, one of the world's leading flamenco dancers, pushes the boundaries of an art form in this conceptual show. Joined by fellow Andalusian dancer David Carpio, the show marries the traditional with the avant-garde while maintaining flamenco's signature passion.

Venue: Earth Stage

Time: 6.30pm to 7pm

Date: Tuesday, November 30

