Lebanese singer Majida El Roumi faints during Jerash Festival performance

Lebanese singer Majida El Roumi fainted on stage while performing at Jordan's Jerash Festival on Wednesday, returning minutes later to complete her set during the festival’s opening night.

Videos of the moment have begun circulating on social media, showing the singer struggling to keep her balance while on stage in the historic Southern Theatre. Fans are then heard shouting her name in concern as members of El Roumi’s band and security rushed to keep the singer from falling, taking her off stage.

According to festival director Ayman Al Samawi, El Roumi experienced a sudden drop in her sugar levels, which led her to lose consciousness.

During the festival Majda Al Roumi felt dizzy and passed out for 10 minutes-however she continued the event after that.



Here’s a video for the incident pic.twitter.com/MCPS928I5a — Bara' براء (@NetflixAndHell) September 22, 2021

Ten minutes later, the Kalimat singer came back on stage to a warm applause. El Roumi apologised to the audience, assuring them of her ability to continue to perform.

El Roumi’s concert marked the start of the 35th season of the Jerash Festival, which has returned after the 2020 iteration was disrupted by the pandemic. The annual festival will take place until Saturday, October 2, with the line-up featuring leading names in Arabic pop including Najwa Karam and Georges Wassouf.

El Roumi earlier posted a photo on Twitter, showing her rehearsing with an orchestra ahead of the concert.

Some 70 Jordanian artists will be performing at the festival this year. Folkloric and other bands from Palestine, Mexico, Croatia, Azerbaijan, Korea and Sweden are also scheduled to appear at the event, with a modern art symposium taking place in the main colonnaded street of the site.

Read more Majida El Roumi, Najwa Karam and Georges Wassouf to perform at 2021 Jerash Festival

Only people with proof of being vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to buy tickets to performances, festival director Al Samawi told The National this week, and seating will be limited to half capacity at all venues as part of safety precautions.

“We are very happy that there will be a Jerash festival this year. It was a bold decision by the state,” he said. “God willing the festival will pass full of joy and hope, and deliver a message to the world that Jordan can do festivals and deal with this pandemic.”