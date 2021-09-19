Majida El Roumi, Najwa Karam and Georges Wassouf to perform at 2021 Jerash Festival

The annual festival returns this year to Jordan for its 35th season

Cardo Maximus, Jerash, Jordan. The ruined city of Jerash is Jordan's largest and most interesting Roman site. Getty Images

The Cardo Maximus, an 800-metre walkway flanked by columns, is among the historic sites that host the annual Jerash Festival. Getty Images

Sep 19, 2021

After having its 2020 iteration disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan's Jerash Festival will return this month with a line-up set to transform the historic city into a bustling cultural landmark.

The annual event, now in its 35th season, will take place between this Wednesday and October 2. Majida El Roumi will be performing on the opening night. The Lebanese singer published a teaser photo on her Twitter page last week, showing her rehearsing with an orchestra ahead of the concert.

Najwa Karam will be performing on the festival’s second day. The Lebanese singer, who has been a luminary of Arabic pop music for more than three decades, is expected to present live her new singles, including Saher Ouloub, which she released in August.

Georges Wassouf will then perform on Friday. The Syrian crooner, known for his gravelly voice, shared a photograph of Jerash’s Greco-Roman columns on his social media pages, writing: “We missed you Jerash.”

Iraqi singer Saif Nabeel, Syrian artist Hussein Al Deek, as well as 17 Jordanian talents including Diana Karazon, winner of the inaugural 2003 SuperStar music competition series, are also on the line-up.

Most of the headlining acts of the festival will perform in the South Theatre. The largest in Jerash, the Roman theatre was built in the first century and accommodates about 4,000 spectators.

The festival will encompass several historic sites around Jerash, including the Temple of Artemis and Cardo Maximus, an 800-metre-long walkway flanked by around a thousand columns.

Among Jordan’s most visited attractions, Jerash has some of the world’s best-preserved Greco-Roman architecture, earning it the nickname Pompeii of the East. Though tourists flock to the Jordanian city year-round, Jerash experiences a surge in its population during the festival, attracting tens of thousands of visitors.

The festival, founded in 1981 by then Queen, Noor Al-Hussein, is among the biggest cultural events in the Middle East and its bill often features some of the most recognisable names in Arabic pop.

Updated: September 19th 2021, 8:46 AM
