Beaches, markets, parks, rooftops: Here's what's opening in Dubai this winter

The UAE is ushering in its winter season, as evidenced by the number of al fresco venues opening or reopening their doors from this month.

New restaurants (many with terraces) aside, family destinations such as Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Safari Park, Ripe Market and Global Village, which were all closed during the hot summer months, have announced their grand comebacks.

Here are some to check out.

Ripe Market

The open-air Ripe Market will reopen at the gates of Dubai Police Academy Park on October 14.

The market has been organising pop-ups inside malls across the UAE while its permanent location in Dubai closed during the summer.

Visitors can look forward to familiar staples such as a farmer's market, home-grown businesses selling everything from fashion to home decor, as well as food trucks and live entertainment.

Opens October 14; Saturday, 9am-9pm; Sunday, 9am-7pm; Al Barsha; ripeevents.com/ripe-market

Dubai Safari Park

There are daily shows and workshops at Dubai Safari Park. Photo: Dubai Safari Park

The wildlife park is reopening its doors on October 5.

Aside from an immersive zoo experience with more than 3,000 animals, the family destination also holds daily recreational and educational shows, such as the Bird Kingdom show at Explorer Village Theatre.

A range of workshops are also scheduled throughout the season, covering topics such as climate change and the life cycle of different animals.

Open daily, 9am-5pm; from Dh20 per child, Dh50 per adult; Al Warqa 5, Dubai; dubaisafari.ae

Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden is now open. Photo: Dubai Miracle Garden

The world's biggest natural flower garden has reopened for its 12th season.

The family-friendly destination is home to gigantic flower sculptures, from cartoon characters to an Emirates A380 aircraft. The venue also has a sprawling sunflower field, an umbrella tunnel and a lake park, among other themed areas.

More than 30 food and drink shops are available on site, and this season also marks the return of activities such as a flower parade and yoga at the park.

Open weekdays, 9am-9pm; weekends and public holidays, 9am-11pm; from Dh65; Al Barsha South; dubaimiraclegarden.com

Lola Taberna Espanola

The terrace of the charming Spanish restaurant at the Tryp by Wyndham Hotel in Barsha Heights has reopened.

The venue will host energetic flamenco shows everyday from Tuesday to Sunday, as well as a fiesta-style brunch every Saturday. Chef Daniel Perez heads the kitchen, serving an array of authentic tapas and paellas – the sea bass tiradito is a must-try.

Open daily, 1pm-1am; Barsha Heights; 04 247 6688

Treehouse

Treehouse rooftop lounge is located at Taj Dubai in Business Bay. Photo: Treehouse

The rooftop venue at Taj Dubai Hotel has started welcoming guests after a summer break of renovations.

It has expanded to include two decks, each with its own bar, as well as a cozy green lounge with serene water features. The menu is inspired by Asian and Mediterranean cuisines.

On Wednesdays, ladies get free-flowing drinks from 7pm to 9pm, while Thursdays are AfroBeat Nights. Entertainment comes courtesy of a resident DJ and a percussionist.

Open Sunday to Thursday, 6pm-2am; Friday to Saturday, 6pm-3pm; Business Bay; 058 827 2763

Areia Beach Bar and Grill

The pool bar beside the Jumeirah Beach Residence boardwalk is relaunching on October 15.

The venue channels the laid-back vibes of southern California, with its Los Angeles-inspired semi-Olympic pool and garden area. There's also a space dedicated to little ones.

Ladies can head to the venue every Thursdays for three drinks, as well as discounts on food and spa services, for Dh99. There's a pool party every Friday night with two hours of unlimited beverages for Dh199. Guests can also opt for a beach and pool pass that starts at Dh200 per adult.

Open Sunday to Thursday, 11am-9pm; Friday to Saturday, 11am-10.30pm; DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai, JBR; 055 166 8092

Terra Cabins

Glamping season is also back, as JA Hatta Fort Hotel announces the return of its Terra Cabins.

The chalet-style cabins enjoy the charm of the Hajar mountains with the rooms designed to catch plenty of light and blend in with the serene environment, while maintaining a luxury hotel-like experience. Cabin amenities include a minibar, walk-in rain shower, on-demand multimedia projector, wardrobe and alcove seating area.

Two cabin options are available to book, and all guests can use the amenities at the JA Hatta Fort Hotel.

More information is available at jaresortshotels.com

Shimmers

Shimmers, the beachside restaurant at Jumeirah Mina A'Salam, is back for its 20th year. Photo: Shimmers

The beachside restaurant at Jumeirah Mina A'Salam is now accepting guests.

Doubling as an al fresco lounge, the venue has Burj Al Arab views, and serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as tzatziki, baked sea bass, grilled chicken souvlaki and a host of other seafood items.

It is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special offer: Dh200 for a three-course menu, which is available to book until September 30.

Open daily, 4pm-1am; Madinat Jumeirah; 800 323232

Aventura Parks

The zip line park and obstacle course playground is back for another season.

Designed for thrill-seekers, the theme park is home to 80 obstacle courses, 24 ziplines and other activities designed to promote movement and problem-solving skills. There are trampolines and swings, as well as restaurants all nestled around a tranquil ghaf forest.

This season, the park offers a special experience for children aged five to eight, which encourages them to disconnect from technology and spend time outdoors. It is priced at Dh149 per child for a three-hour programme.

Open daily, 2pm-8pm; from Dh35 for a general entrance ticket; Mushrif Park; aventuraparks.com

Global Village

Global Village is a favourite with residents and tourists. Ruel Pableo / The National

Popular attraction Global Village will return on October 18.

This year marks the family destination's 28th season, which is starting one week earlier than usual due to popular demand. Details have yet to be announced, but visitors can expect the country pavilions, an array of food and drink options, live performances and other al fresco fun.

More information is available at globalvillage.ae

Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub

Hatta season six has begun. Photo: Dubai Holdings

Hatta Resorts and the Hatta Wadi Hub have reopened for their sixth season. Perched on the Hajar mountains, Hatta is a popular adventure activity spot for residents and tourists.

Activities in the area include kayaking, hiking, ziplining and the Hatta drop-in waterslide. But this year also marks the opening of the Aerial Adventure Park, which is spread over 39 platforms with 66 elements to conquer.

These include a high-ropes course, a giant swing, zip line belay and the Leap of Faith. Each park experience lasts between 90 minutes and two hours, and it can hold up to 75 visitors at a time.

The park also has a ground-level area that caters for up to 10 children aged three to six at a time. Experiences there last 30 to 45 minutes.

More information is available at visithatta.com

Nikki Beach

The beach club is reopening on Friday. Photo: Nikki Beach

The popular beach club in Dubai is reopening with a winter season of outdoor parties.

DJs Mademoiselle Sabah, Alexis Nohra and Tom Noize will perform while guests can lounge under the sun.

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 11am-8pm; Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeirah; dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Nuska Beach

The beachfront restaurant has plenty of seafood on its menu. Photo: Nuska Beach

The beachside venue at Jumeirah Beach Hotel is back, with lunch and dinner offerings, as well as a Saturday brunch.

On the menu are small bites such as fried whitebait fish and machego cheese croquettes; plus mains with a focus on seafood, such as lobster linguini, seafood rice stew, baked lamb meatballs, Wagyu burger and rib-eye steak.

A la carte menu aside, the venue offers a set three-course lunch (Dh295) from Sunday to Friday, plus Saturday brunch (Dh395), both with live entertainment.

Open daily, 12.30pm-1am; Jumeirah Beach Hotel; 800 323 232

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

Luna Dubai offers Burj Khalifa views. Photo: Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

Three of the hotel's terrace venues are reopening with renovated looks: Luna, Churchill Club and Penrose Lounge.

True to its name, Luna evokes a galactic vibe with its decor. Think speckled lights and a glowing moon backdrop behind the bar. The venue serves an Asian-inspired menu, with dishes such as chicken gyoza, bao bun shrimps and crispy Korean chicken.

Above Luna is the Churchill Club that serves cigars and aged beverages. The Penrose Lounge, meanwhile, has been given a botanical-inspired transformation, and is ideal for intimate soirees and afternoon tea.

Open daily, 5pm-3am; Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 506 0000