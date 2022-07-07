Top 15 beach clubs on TikTok – two in Dubai and Ibiza lead the list

Nikki Beach and Zero Gravity feature in the rankings of the most popular beach clubs on the video-sharing platform

Hayley Skirka
Jul 07, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

If the onset of summer has you dreaming of your next holiday in the sun, this list of the world's most popular beach clubs on TikTok might be a good place to find some inspiration.

Swimwear brand Pour Moi analysed hundreds of the world's beach clubs on the social media platform to compile a list of the top-watched videos.

Scroll through the gallery above to see pictures of the world's most popular beach clubs

Topping the list is Ibiza’s O Beach on the west coast of the Balearic Island. It has been watched more than 12 million times on TikTok and the videos are full of people partying from morning to night, aerial acrobatics and dancing on tables.

Dubai’s Nikki Beach is the third most-watched on TikTok, with more than 7.6 million views. The glam all-white escape offers private cabanas, poolside lounging and first-rate poolside bites, accompanied by an endless summertime soundtrack.

Zero Gravity also made the cut, ranking in 12th place. The popular beach club is famed for its party brunches, nightlife and Arabian Gulf views and has been viewed 1.5 million times on the video-sharing app.

Bali fared well in the rankings with three of the top 15 beachside clubs hailing from the Indonesian holiday island.

This includes Finns Beach Club, the second most-watched beach club in the world.

Videos on TikTok show partygoers at the boho-style pool in Canggu starting the day on one of the club's day beds, sipping on coconuts and enjoying the weather. By sunset, this place turns into a lively club.

Beach clubs in Greece, Spain, Italy, France and Thailand made up the remainder of the list.

World's most-watched beach clubs on TikTok

If you're coveting stylish poolside days, here are the top 15 beach clubs making waves on TikTok …

  1. O Beach Ibiza, Spain — 12.6 million
  2. Finns Beach Club, Canggu, Bali — 11.8 million
  3. Nikki Beach Dubai, UAE — 7.6 million
  4. La Brisa, Canggu, Bali — 6.8 million
  5. Cafe del Mar Bali, Canggu, Bali — 5.7 million
  6. Nammos, Mykonos, Greece — 4 million
  7. Nikki Beach, Marbella, Spain — 2.9 million
  8. SantAnna, Mykonos, Greece — 2.1 million
  9. Phi Beach, Sardinia, Italy — 2 million
  10. Scorpios, Mykonos, Greece — 1.8 million
  11. Cafe del Mar Phuket, Thailand — 1.7 million
  12. Zero Gravity Dubai, Dubai, UAE — 1.5 million
  13. La Guerite, Cannes, France — 872,200
  14. Sunset Ashram, Ibiza, Spain — 834,400
  15. La Fontelina Beach Club, Italy — 832,100

21 holiday ideas for foodies, families, adventure enthusiasts, wellness seekers and more

The new RAKxa Fully Integrative Wellness & Medical Retreat offers a blend of Eastern healing disciplines and Western modern science. Photo: RAKxa

The new RAKxa Fully Integrative Wellness & Medical Retreat offers a blend of Eastern healing disciplines and Western modern science. Photo: RAKxa

Updated: July 07, 2022, 2:55 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL