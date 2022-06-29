Etihad Airways gears up for summer with more than 2.7 million people to fly via Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways is gearing up for a busy summer, with more than 2.7 million passengers expected to fly with the airline in June, July and August.

More than 1.4 million passengers will depart Abu Dhabi International Airport during this peak travel period following a surge in demand for travel. The airline is responding by operating more than 1,100 weekly departures to 67 destinations across its network.

“As travel rebounds from the impact of the global pandemic, Etihad has witnessed a vast increase in bookings over recent weeks. With summer holidays upon us and to manage the increase in passenger numbers, Etihad has bolstered operations both locally and across our global network to ensure guests enjoy a seamless airport and flight experience,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, chief operating officer at Etihad Aviation Group.

The airline is working closely with Abu Dhabi International Airport to ensure smooth operations during the busy period and travellers are advised to use Etihad’s Verified to Fly Service in advance.

This will allow passengers to submit any Covid-19-related documents — such as vaccine certificates — ahead of flights for prior approval, speeding things up during the check-in process.

Travellers should also check in online and arrive at the airport early to ensure they have enough time to complete security checks and reach their gate before they close 20 minutes before flight departure times.

The national airline of the UAE has upped its summer flight schedule, with five seasonal destinations added to the network including Nice, France; the historic city of Heraklion in Crete and the Spanish port city of Malaga. The Greek isle of Santorini and tropical Zanzibar are also now included. It has also resumed passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to Beijing in China.

Etihad recently slashed carry-on baggage allowance to 7 kilograms for travellers as the airline prepared “for a high number of guests on all flights.”

