New UAE restaurants opening in September, from Signor Sassi to Gimi

School's officially back in session, with families returning to the UAE, new residents moving in and no slowdown in tourist footfall.

As a result, it is little surprise that plenty of restaurants – from home-grown brands to internationally renowned names – are launching in September, in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Here are eight to sample.

SLRP Ramen by 3 Fils, Abu Dhabi

Cuisine: Japanese

Spicy miso ramen at SLRP. Photo: SLRP

The ramen house in Yas Mall comes from the team behind the award-winning 3 Fils.

SLRP is led by executive chef Shun Shiroma, who previously worked at Michelin-starred Tokyo restaurant Tsuta, which specialises in Japanese soba noodles. On the menu is a selection of sushi, from dragon rolls to avo maki, as well as shrimp gyoza, salmon carpaccio, seaweed salad and Wagyu dishes.

However, the noodles are the main event, with varieties including miso, Wagyu truffle and yuzu tori, plus vegan options.

Open daily, noon-11.30pm; Huna Yas, Yas Mall; 054 252 3905

Avobar, Abu Dhabi

Cuisine: Healthy

Avocado is the star ingredient in the sweet and savoury dishes at Avobar Abu Dhabi. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The restaurant, with a flagship location in Covent Garden, London, uses avocado as its star ingredient, whipping up sweet and savoury dishes for avocado aficionados and health-conscious diners.

Avobar offers an all-day menu, with breakfast dishes, salads and main courses. As expected, most of the dishes are infused with the creamy fruit – each brought in all the way from Mexico – from acai bowls to sourdough toast.

For mains, expect grilled salmon with avocado, asparagus and quinoa, as well as lobster tagliatelle.

Sunday to Thursday, 10am-10pm; Friday and Saturday, 10am-midnight; Yas Mall, Yas Island; 02 442 0127

Gimi, Dubai

Cuisine: Korean and South-East Asian

Korean, Indonesian and Chinese dishes are on the menu. Photo: Gimi

Gimi, which is the Korean word for spice, pays homage to South-East Asia's bustling street food and hawker culture, as well as K-pop.

The food is heavily inspired by culinary traditions in South Korea, with bibimbap, tteokbokki and pancakes all on the menu. There is also randang from Indonesia and khan namul, which has Korean and Chinese influences.

Opens September 12; Tuesday to Friday, 6pm-midnight; Saturday and Sunday, noon-midnight; Wasl Vita Mall, Jumeirah; reservations@gimi.ae

Signor Sassi, Dubai

Cuisine: Italian

Lobster ala Catalana at Signor Sassi in Dubai. Photo: Signor Sassi

The long-awaited London restaurant – famed for having played host to British royal family celebrations – will open its first UAE outpost this month.

Located at St Regis Gardens on the Palm Jumeirah, Signor Sassi serves a range of Italian dishes, such as lobster a la Catalans with tomatoes and onions; avocado bernardo salad with prawns, lobster and cocktail sauce; veal Milanese with potato sticks; tagliolini with caviar and lemon sauce; as well as a selection of artisanal pizzas.

The decor is inspired by luxurious villas on the shores of Lake Como, featuring coloured marbles and polished timbers.

Opens September 25; St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah; 04 278 4848

The Rockpool and The Salon, Dubai

Cuisine: Wood-fired cooking and seafood

The Rockpool specialises in fresh seafood. Photo: The Guild

Both restaurants are part of The Guild, a multi-restaurant venue inside ICD Brookfield Place, the $1 billion office tower in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The Rockpool specialises in seafood, including king crabs, Western Australian crayfish and an oyster shucking station. At the centre of the venue is a rock pool that houses lobsters and crabs. Dishes include Australian octopus carpaccio with caper berry and cured citrus zest; grilled Hokkaido scallops served in the shell with seaweed butter; and king crab cakes with remoulade sauce.

Meanwhile, The Salon is meant to evoke images of grand dining halls in Europe. All the food is cooked over an open fire and charcoal, and instead of a stage for performers, the area features open kitchen islands where chefs can be seen in action.

On the menu are Japanese Wagyu, USDA Prime and Australian Wagyu, roasted French chicken, black truffle risotto as well as roasted bone marrow and garlic snails.

Open daily, 8am-10.30pm; IDC Brookfield Place, the DIFC; theguilddubai.com

Al Safadi, Abu Dhabi

Cuisine: Lebanese

The family-run Lebanese cafe in Dubai is opening its first Abu Dhabi branch this month.

On the menu will be traditional Middle Eastern dishes, from hot and cold mezze to mixed grills and shawarma.

The restaurant chain has been running for two decades, with its first venue located along Al Rigga Road in Dubai. The Abu Dhabi outpost is the brand's sixth venue in the UAE.

Opens September; Al Qana, Abu Dhabi; alsafadi.ae

Antonia Trattoria, Abu Dhabi

Cuisine: Italian

Antonia Trattoria is opening towards the end of September. Photo: Antonia Trattoria

The Italian restaurant from Mamsha Al Saadiyat is opening a second branch in Al Zeina.

Known for its pizza al taglio and a selection of authentic pasta dishes, the restaurant is bringing most of its beloved dishes to the new branch, but it will have a smaller menu.

Dishes include tagliatelle alla bolognese, roasted sea bream and black Angus rib-eye served with Parmesan and aged balsamic.

Opens September; Al Zeina, Abu Dhabi; antoniarestaurant.com

Cafe Brix, Dubai

Cuisine: All-day breakfast, pastries and desserts

Cafe Brix is from the same creators as 3Fils. Photo: Cafe Brix

Also from the creators of 3 Fils and its dessert-only venue Brix, comes this new waterfront cafe in Dubai's Jumeirah Fishing Harbour.

Cafe Brix serves all-day breakfast and lunch dishes, as well as freshly made baked breads, pastries, desserts and speciality coffee. The menu includes classics such as eggs benedict, avocado toast and shakshuka.

The kitchen is helmed by pastry chef Carmen Rueda Hernandez, known for her exquisite creations at Brix.

Opens September; Jumeirah Fishing Harbour; brixdessert.com