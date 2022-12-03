Dubai’s Ripe Market pops up on National Day at Al Maryah Island

Dubai's popular al fresco Ripe Market opened on Al Maryah Island on Friday, in time for Abu Dhabi’s National Day celebrations.

The pop-up, which has a permanent site at Dubai Police Academy Park, is open at the new location every Friday and Saturday until April 29.

For years, Ripe has been known for convening dozens of home-grown businesses to sell a range of products, from food to fashion and homeware.

Aside from the vendor kiosks, the pop-up on Al Maryah Island also features live cooking stations, arts and crafts, and other family-friendly activities, such as a petting zoo and live entertainment.

The Abu Dhabi pop-up, on the South Plaza of the island, has been organised in partnership with Mubadala.

“Supporting local businesses and engaging the local community are vital components of the continued growth of Al Maryah Island and Abu Dhabi,” said Ali Fikree, the wealth fund’s senior vice president for UAE investments.

“Ripe Market provides a platform where home-grown brands and concepts can thrive, adding immensely to the family and lifestyle options available on the island.”

Similar to Ripe’s other outdoor markets in Dubai, the Abu Dhabi pop-up features stalls by artisan merchants selling products including organic skincare, clothes, jewellery, handcrafted leather bags, inspiring art and more.

The petting zoo houses rescued animals and children can enjoy activities such as painting, slime-making, face-painting and sand art.

“We’ve got loads of exciting new additions that we haven’t had in Abu Dhabi before, from activities and activations to hot new foodie concepts and more,” said Becky Balderstone, founder of Ripe Market.

Ripe started as a weekly farmers' market in 2011, but has since grown to become a favourite al fresco spot for families. This is not the first time Ripe has brought its market to Abu Dhabi. Previously, it staged pop-ups in Masdar City and at Umm Al Emarat Park.

The Al Maryah pop-up coincides the island’s celebrations of National Day, where it is scheduled to host a fireworks display on Friday and Saturday from 9pm.

Visitors hoping to join the celebrations will need to get there early as Abu Dhabi police announced road closures in the capital over National Day weekend. This includes the bridges in Al Maryah Island, which will be closed from 5:30pm to 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

Ripe Market Al Maryah Island will be open every Friday and Saturday from 3pm-10pm. More information is at ripeme.com

