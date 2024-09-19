Delicate and dainty dishes from the Argentinian restaurant Casa Vigil will be served in the capital. Casa Vigil / Instagram
Delicate and dainty dishes from the Argentinian restaurant Casa Vigil will be served in the capital. Casa Vigil / Instagram

Lifestyle

Food

Michelin Guide Food Festival: Chefs from Tokyo, Bangkok and Seoul to cook in Abu Dhabi

The three-day event in November will include dishes from starred restaurants

Panna Munyal
Panna Munyal

September 19, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender