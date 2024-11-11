Moli by Shi in Dubai will host a four-hands dinner combining Chinese and French influences. Photo: Moli by Shi
Moli by Shi in Dubai will host a four-hands dinner combining Chinese and French influences. Photo: Moli by Shi

Lifestyle

Things to do

Things to do in the UAE this week, from Taste of Abu Dhabi to skate and paint

A luxurious wellness retreat in the desert is also on the agenda

One Carlo Diaz

November 11, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender