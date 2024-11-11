Things to do in the UAE this week, from Taste of Abu Dhabi to skate and paint

The UAE events calendar is looking busy this week coupled with temperatures dropping during the evenings. Numerous outdoor activities are on, including a new forest escape game in Dubai, as well as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/09/19/michelin-guide-abu-dhabi-food-festival/" target="_blank">food festival </a>returning to Abu Dhabi. The month-long<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/11/03/dubai-ride-2024-date-registration-bib-collection/" target="_blank"> Dubai Fitness Challenge</a> also continues this week with a host of wellness sessions. Here, <i>The National </i>rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from November 11 to 17. Nike is hosting an evening walk along Dubai Canal for women-only. The activity aims to help kick-start your fitness journey with other like-minded women or can serve as a recovery session if you've been active during Dubai Fitness Challenge. The walk begins at Orto Cafe in Jumeirah. Registrations can be done on the Nike mobile application. <i>Every Monday until November 25; 7.15pm onwards; free; Dubai Canal</i> Opera Gallery is hosting a new exhibition featuring the works of Pierre Dunoyer, whose paintings are recognised for making a mark on contemporary art. The French artist is also known for his intellectual and philosophical approach to abstract art. The exhibition features 19 paintings from Dunoyer's artistic journey, including works from his early years with muted palettes to recent paintings with more liberated forms and vibrant colours. <i>Until November 27; Monday to Friday, 10am-10pm; Saturday, 1pm-8pm; Dubai International Financial Centre</i> Treat yourself to a four-hands dinner at Moli by Shi at Dubai Hills Business Park. The 12-course meal combines Chinese and French flavours, courtesy of the venue's chef Li Yuan Hui and Remy Marquignon of French Riviera Beach. On the menu are dishes such as roasted duck with albufeira sauce topped with beluga caviar, as well as lune d'or sorbet with elderflower and osmanthus. <i>Wednesday; 8pm onwards; Dh699 per person; Dubai Hills</i> An outdoor experience has launched at Aventura Parks. Set within a Ghaf tree forest, it combines elements of an escape room and augmented reality to provide participants with an adventure that is ideal for families, friends and corporate groups. Players need to solve a series of puzzles and tasks, discover hidden paths and race against the clock, working together to unlock clues hidden within the park's forest environment. The game is designed for those aged nine and above, with various levels of difficulty. The game is offered in Arabic, English, Russian, Chinese and French. <i>Wednesday and Thursday, noon-6pm; Friday and Saturday, 9am-9pm; Sunday, 9am-6pm; Dh150 per person; Mushrif Park; Dubai</i> Sign up for a luxurious wellness weekend at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2021/09/12/hotel-insider-abu-dhabis-al-wathba-desert-vistas-and-private-plunge-pools/" target="_blank">Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa</a>. The property has collaborated with Barry's and Beyond Wellness to organise a three-day retreat set amid the landscapes of the Arabian Desert. The itinerary includes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/05/21/sound-healing-world-meditation-day/" target="_blank">sound meditation</a>, breathwork sessions, outdoor workouts and more. There's also a welcome dinner at Italian restaurant Terra Secca and a healthy cooking class. Between activities, guests can relax by the poolside or try their hand at desert sports. The weekend retreat packages come with a two-night stay at the hotel. <i>November 15 to November 17; from Dh3,500 per person; Al Wathba South, Abu Dhabi</i> DXBike on Meydan Street is hosting its first skate and paint event. Taking place every weekend until November 24, the event invites artists and cycling enthusiasts to partake in music and art with a dose of adrenalin. The programme includes stunt shows, athlete showcases and DJ sets. A paint wall is also on-site, plus temporary ramps for all skill levels. Visitors can rent bikes and roller skates. <i>Every weekend until November 24; 6pm-10pm; free; Meydan, Dubai; realestate.meydan.ae</i> Taste of Abu Dhabi returns to Gateway Park South on Yas Island. The three-day festival transforms the park into an open-air food haven, complete with numerous restaurant pop-ups and makeshift cooking class studios. Some of the participating restaurants this year include Japanese venue Otoro, Mediterranean spot Mika, and Emirati-owned seafood restaurant Ryba, which was recently recognised as part of the Bib Gourmand category by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/01/michelin-guide-2025-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank"><i>Michelin Guide </i>Abu Dhabi</a>. The outlets have prepared four to five samplers of their signature dishes. Workshops and cooking classes are also part of the programme, led by local and international chefs including Sanjeev Kapoor, Hattem Mattar and Marco Pierre White. <i>November 15 to November 17; Friday and Saturday, 1pm-midnight; Sunday, 1pm-10pm; from Dh75; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; tasteofabudhabifestival.com</i>