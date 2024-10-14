Things to do in the UAE this week, from an outdoor market to a jazz lounge

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/09/21/beach-clubs-uae-reopening/" target="_blank">UAE's cooler months </a>are here, which means outdoor fun is back, including attractions and events such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/02/global-village-dubai-opening-date-october/" target="_blank">Global Village</a> in Dubai and Park Market in Abu Dhabi. Foodies can also take advantage of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/09/20/new-restaurants-dubai-september/" target="_blank">new restaurant offerings</a> this week and there's something for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/10/04/fitness-events-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">fitness </a>enthusiasts and art lovers. Here, <i>The National</i> rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates from October 14 to October 20. Emirati chef and entrepreneur Faisal Mohamed Alharmoodi at Ryba has collaborated with Lento, the gourmet burger spot of chef Faisal Naser, to create three seafood dishes that fuse international flair with Emirati flavours. Diners can sample the fish sando (Dh65) featuring Lento's battered fish in a milk bun, or opt for the fish tacos (Dh65) with Ryba's famed mayo. The fragrant spiced shrimp hamsa dish (Dh75) is also available, served with Ryba's flatbread and pan-fried with tomato confit and Emirati ghee. <i>Daily, noon-midnight; until October 24; Al Mina, Abu Dhabi; 02 584 5645</i> The Fridge Concert Series at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/05/09/alserkal-avenue-restaurants-guide-dubai/" target="_blank">Alserkal Avenue</a> is back. On Tuesday, the soulful vocals of American singer Chinua Hawk will take over The Fridge Warehouse. Hawk is known for his collaborations with international stars such as Celine Dion and Kanye West. The event aims to showcase the local music scene with weekly performances by artists from and living in the region. On October 22, Molham and Habiba will take to the stage to fuse Khaleeji and Arabic pop in an electric performance. <i>Tuesday; doors open at 7.30pm; from Dh60; Al Quoz; thefridge.me</i> Head to Zabeel Theatre on Wednesday to learn more about the art of manifesting, with a session by self-development coach and inspirational speaker Roxie Nafousi. She will discuss the contents of her debut book, <i>Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life</i>. Visitors can expect to learn practical tools and actionable steps to unlocking their potential as the manifestation expert shares her tips. <i>Wednesday; from 7.30pm; from Dh400; Jumeirah Zabeel Saray; dubai.platinumlist.net</i> Dance meets cinema and theatre in the adaptation of William Shakespeare's <i>Romeo & Juliet,</i> set to Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev’s scores, at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/12/dubai-opera-schedule-2024-2025/" target="_blank">Dubai Opera</a> from Thursday. Benjamin Millepied, choreographer of the Oscar-winning film <i>Black Swan</i>, created the show, which will be performed by the LA Dance Project. The innovative ballet production brings the classic tale to life in a contemporary setting. The Dubai production follows packed shows in Paris, Los Angeles and Sydney. Guests can expect live dance blended with cinematic elements. <i>Thursday to Saturday, from 8pm; from Dh330; Dubai Opera; dubaiopera.com</i> Park Market at Umm Al Emarat Park will return on Friday. The seasonal weekend market brings together an array of local vendors selling artisanal crafts and foods in the lush green spaces of the Abu Dhabi park. Food trucks will also be on-site to make it a fun day out with family and friends. More than 40 participating retailers are on the line-up this year, selling everything from fashion pieces to home decor. New this year is a daily sunset falcon show between 5pm and 6pm, offering children the chance to learn more about the rich Emirati tradition. Outdoor film screenings are also returning, as well as an animal barn with goats, ponies, rabbits and more. The first weekend also features Pink October activities, such as free mammograms until Saturday. <i>Fridays and Saturdays, 4pm-10pm; until March 29; Umm Al Emarat Park; ummalemaratpark.ae</i> Creative restaurant, The Pods, where diners eat in a glass dome, has a new jazz lounge just a few steps away from the main venue. The small speakeasy-style bar aims to keep the intimate feel of the dining experience but with a little more collective effervescence. Inside, visitors can choose from nibbles and a wide range of drinks while being serenaded by a sax player, guitarist and singer donned in flapper style. Guests can leave with a new addition for their fridge galleries, as Polaroid pictures are taken tableside. <i>Fridays and Saturdays, 9pm to 1am; The Pods, Bluewaters, </i><a href="http://thepods.ae/" target="_blank"><i>thepods.ae</i></a> The Miral Pink Run is taking place on Sunday at Yas Island. Open to all ages, the free run will start at Warner Bros World with three different race options – 1km, 3km and 5km. Runners can collect their race pack and bib near the starting area between 5.30am and 7.15am on race day. Finishers will be awarded a medal, while everyone can enjoy post-race refreshments with the food trucks on hand. <i>Sunday; from 5.30am; free; Yas Island; premieronline.com</i>