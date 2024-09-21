Beach clubs, restaurants and other outdoor spots reopening for winter in UAE

As temperatures drop in the UAE, people are eager to soak up the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/09/07/september-equinox-uae/" target="_blank">pleasant weather, </a>and the resurgence of the alfresco culinary and social scenes. From luxurious seaside lounges to cosy outdoor dining spots, here are some to include on your radar. <b>Opens: </b>Now Among the newest beach clubs at W Dubai – The Palm, the venue boasts a sprawling outdoor area with an infinity pool and luxurious day beds. The Mediterranean menu includes tuna pop tarts, sea bass ceviche, burrata pizza, watermelon and feta salad and a delectable mountain toast with Wagyu, caviar and truffle on buttery brioche. <i>Daily, 11am-8pm; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 245 5555</i> <b>Opens: </b>Now The venue at Grosvenor House in Dubai is back this winter with a refreshed menu, featuring Mediterranean and Asian-inspired dishes such as seared scallops with roasted capsicum and chorizo foam, spicy aubergine with miso and black rice puff and Canadian lobster spaghetti. The lively rooftop lounge includes a terrace pool with views of the Dubai Marina skyline. <i>Sunday to Thursday, 6pm-1am; Friday, 6pm-2am; Saturday, 5pm-2am; Dubai Marina; 04 317 6000</i> <b>Opens:</b> Now One of the newcomers in town, this beachfront spot at<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/01/31/jumeirah-mina-asalam-unveils-revamped-rooms-and-suites/" target="_blank"> Jumeirah Mina Al Salam</a> serves classic Italian dishes such as braised oxtail ravioli and Amalfi-inspired lemon sorbet, courtesy of chef Luca Crostelli. A day pass costs Dh500 per person, which includes access to the venue's pool area and Dh250 worth of redeemable dining credits. The restaurant only serves dinner as of writing, and will include lunch service as the weather gets even cooler. <i>Daily, 9am-5pm; Al Sufouh 1; 800 323232</i> <b>Opens: </b>September 21 DJ MK is set to lead the season-opening party at JA The Resort's beach club. Dotted with sunbeds and loungers, it benefits from a quieter beachfront in Jebel Ali. Entry to the adults-only beach club is priced at Dh250, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages. <i>Daily, 10am-10pm; Jebel Ali, Dubai; 04 814 5126</i> <b>Opens: </b>September 23 The popular beach club at One & Only Royal Mirage is reopening its doors on Monday, with a packed schedule of post-summer events. Executive chef Sylvain Noel still helms the kitchen, which serves classic French cuisine. From October, the venue is relaunching its Ladies Who Drift promotion on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while guests can enjoy a French lunch menu courtesy of the adjoining restaurant on Wednesdays. Guests can also opt to lounge beach or poolside via sunbeds. For group visitors, the venue also offers beach houses and villas for a more private experience. <i>Daily, 10am-7pm; Dubai Marina; 04 315 2200</i> <b>Opens: </b>October This rooftop restaurant and pool lounge on the eighth floor of Marriot Hotel Al Jaddaf is reopening in October with a newly renovated bar inspired by those along the Mediterranean coast. On the menu are dishes such as tzatziki seared salmon, paella with grilled seafood and grilled chicken bossan. The menu also features a plant-based section. A weekly ladies' day and a rooftop Sunday brunch are also on the cards. <i>Daily, 8am-midnight; Al Jaddaf; 04 317 7576</i> <b>Opens: </b>October 1 The outdoor cafe on the grounds of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/07/09/kids-palace-review-emirates-palace-abu-dhabi-mandarin-oriental/" target="_blank"> Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental</a> is ideal for families to unwind and relax amid luxurious surroundings. An array of tea and coffees are available, as well as light meals and pastries inspired by Emirati recipes. Guests can opt for the afternoon tea package, which is priced at Dh175 per person. <i>Daily, 3pm-midnight; Corniche, Abu Dhabi; 02 690 7999</i> <b>Opens: </b>October 1 Closed during the summer, the outdoor-only restaurant, which is also at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, offers stunning seaside views and decadent meals cooked on an open fire. A DJ is on-site to set the mood, while fire dancers lead the live entertainment during weekends. The venue also has a lounge area that is open until 1am. <i>Daily, 6pm-11pm; Corniche, Abu Dhabi; 02 690 7999</i> <b>Opens: </b>October 3 The Jumeirah Beach Hotel spot is reopening with a revamped Mediterranean menu. Luxurious sunbeds and private cabanas are peppered across the venue, complete with live entertainment while offering glittering views of Jumeirah Beach. On opening night, fire dancers will perform. <i>Daily, 12.30pm-1am; Jumeirah Beach Hotel; 800 323232</i>