Jumeirah Mina A’Salam unveils revamped rooms and suites

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam at Madinat Jumeirah has completed a refurbishment of its rooms, suites, ballrooms and club lounge.

The aesthetic of the property’s newly enhanced interiors is in line with the traditional Arabesque design of its exterior. Large windows mean guest rooms are bathed in natural light and benefit from a cool sea breeze, while a predominantly neutral colour palette is broken up with pops of colour, including midnight blue and deep reds.

Jumeirah worked with Dubai design firm La Bottega by Intice to realise the project. “In collaboration with La Bottega, we have re-energised our beloved hotel, being mindful not to erase any of the property’s warmth and heritage,” says Jaime Simpson, general manager of Jumeirah Mina A’Salam.

“For our returning guests, it is still the much-loved boutique beachfront resort that is their familiar home away from home, which has now been completely refurbished.”

Neutral colour palettes are interspersed with pops of colour, including midnight blue. Photo: Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

The property’s royal suite has been revamped to include ornate detailing and evocative artwork, while the new presidential suite features two bedrooms with marble-clad bathrooms and waterfront living areas. Several balconies include a spacious terrace with a built-in Jacuzzi, shower area and sun loungers, offering views of the Arabian Gulf and Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

Guests staying in suites and club rooms receive exclusive access to the hotel’s redesigned The Amal Club Lounge, which has also been upgraded. In addition, the property’s ballrooms, Majlis Al Salam and Majlis Al Mina, have been granted a new look, reflecting the neutral but timeless colour palette and design of the rooms and suites. Accessible through the hotel lobby or a private entrance, both ballrooms are multipurpose venues that can be divided into two or three separate spaces.

One entirely new feature of the hotel, which opened nearly 20 years ago, is Margaux, a Paris-inspired patisserie offering sweet treats by executive pastry chef Alexandre Dufeu.

“It was an honour to work with Jumeirah Mina A’Salam on the refurbishment of its rooms and suites,” says Sahar Al Yaseer, founder of La Bottega by Intice. “The idea behind the new contemporary interiors was to reflect a more timeless, luxurious and tranquil atmosphere synonymous with the Jumeirah brand.

“The symmetrical balance achieved by the interiors’ neutral tones flows seamlessly and positively impacts guests’ well-being, which is something we always strive for in our design projects at La Bottega.”