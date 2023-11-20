Things to do in the UAE this week, from Dubai Run to Formula One

This week is meant for adrenalin-seekers, with events such as the annual Dubai Run and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix taking place.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge ends this week, so be sure to clock in your last-minute 30x30 workouts.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates from Monday to Sunday.

Monday

Take the little ones to Souk Al Madinat for a free sustainability-themed arts and crafts workshop. Three activities are lined up until Wednesday.

On Monday, participants, aged five and above, will be guided through a craft-your-own-tiny-garden workshop. All materials, from the recycled water bottle to the soil and seeds, will be provided on site. Participants can then take their works home.

This is followed by a bottle art collage session on Tuesday and a tie-dye activity on Wednesday. The workshops, which follow the theme of the upcoming Cop28, have limited spaces and are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Monday to Wednesday, 4pm-8pm; free to attend; Souk Madinat Jumeirah Amphitheatre; dubairetail.ae

Tuesday

White truffle is in season and Jumeirah restaurant Rockfish is using it in its dishes. Photo: Jumeirah

White truffles are in season until December and seafood restaurant Rockfish at Jumeirah Al Naseem is paying homage to the luxurious ingredient with limited daily meals.

On the menu are poached eggs with sauteed wild mushrooms and caciocavallo cheese; handmade tagliolini butter and truffle; and black cod served with white asparagus. Each dish will be served with five grams of the white truffle.

Until December 31; Monday to Thursday, 6pm-10.30pm; Friday, 12.30pm-3.30pm; Saturday, 1pm-3.30pm; a la carte; Jumeirah Al Naseem; 800 323 232

Wednesday

Swedish retailer Ikea is serving a whole roast turkey for those marking Thanksgiving, or any other celebrations during the festive season.

Available only for takeaway, the 7kg turkey comes with bread stuffing, roasted vegetables, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. The orders also come with a complimentary Ikea roasting tin with grill rack.

Also on the menu are mince pies and log cake, rounding up any festive meal with a sweet treat. Orders need to be placed 48 hours in advance.

Until December 31; Dh399; food.ikea.ae

Thursday

Russell Peters is a regular performer in the UAE. Antonie Robertson / The National

Veteran comedian Russell Peters is performing on Thursday night at the Etihad Arena, as part of his Middle East and South Africa tour.

Known for his close-to-the-bone, observational style of comedy that centres on highlighting racial stereotypes and challenging political correctness, Peters is a regular performer in the UAE.

The comedian has cancelled other shows in his continuing tour due to the situation in Gaza, and on Instagram explained why the Abu Dhabi stop is going ahead, saying: “I feel like the one thing we need in that region is some smiles, love and laughter.”

Thursday; doors open at 6.30pm; from Dh220; Etihad Arena, Yas Island; etihadarena.ae

Friday

Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia. Getty Images

The 2023 Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit continues on Friday, packed with activities both on and off the track.

Qualifying rounds will take place, while international artists and competitions are held on stage throughout the day. Roaming entertainers are also on site, from live canvas painters to mime artists, and there's a selection of food and drink kiosks as well.

The Yasalam after-race concert on Friday features Swedish House Mafia, who are behind the hit tracks Don't You Worry Child and Moth To A Flame.

Friday to Sunday, 10.30am onwards; from Dh1,055; Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island; yasmarinacircuit.com

Saturday

On Saturday, pet parents are invited to take part in a “doga” or dog yoga session hosted by The Petshop Megastore in Dubai Investment Park 1.

The event is an opportunity for pets and their owners to mingle with each other. Those thinking of getting a dog are also welcome as the event doubles as an adoption day for prospective paw parents.

Saturday, 10am-11am; free to attend; Dubai Investment Park; 800 7387467

Sunday

Last year 193,000 participants took part at the Dubai Run. Pawan Singh / The National

Thousands are taking over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday for the annual Dubai Run, one of the biggest of its kind in the world.

The free-to-attend event is open to participants of all ages and fitness abilities, and is a flagship event of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which also concludes on the day.

Last year, about 193,000 participants took part in the event, and organisers are expecting an even bigger turnout this year. There are two route options, a 5km and a 10km, which both begin near the Museum of the Future.

Sunday, 6.30am onwards; free but registration is a must; Sheikh Zayed Road; dubairun.com