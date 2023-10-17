Shania Twain to perform at 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race-day concert series

Canadian singer Shania Twain will perform at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.

The country-pop star will play on the penultimate night of the concert series at Etihad Park on November 25.

She joins a growing line up of artists already announced, including Dutch DJ Tiesto and US singer Ava Max on November 23 and the big race-day concert by rock group, the Foo Fighters, on November 26.

The artist performing on November 24 will be revealed soon. Access to all concerts is exclusive for Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix ticket holders.

Shania Twain performing in Austin, Texas earlier this month. AP

Twain’s addition is a coup for the Abu Dhabi race as it marks her debut performance in the region.

She will step on stage with a bevy of hits taken from a three-decade career that saw her sell more than 100 million albums – 30 million of which came from the trio of records: 1995's The Woman in Me, 1997’s Come On Over and Up, released in 2002.

Co-produced by former husband Robert John “Mutt” Lange, a staggering 28 singles were released from all three albums combined with many becoming global hits including You’re Still the One, That Don’t Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like a Woman.

Twain also comes to the UAE on the back of new release Queen of Me.

Released in February and preceded by singles Waking Up Dreaming and Giddy Up!, the album work continues Twain's approach of burnishing her melodic country songs with ebullient pop hooks.

As well topping the UK, Australian and Canadian charts, Queen of Me resulted in a well-received world tour that will end in Abu Dhabi.

“We are delighted to announce the latest act to headline at this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts and welcome global music superstar Shania Twain to Abu Dhabi,” said Said Al Noaimi, chief executive of concert organisers Ethara.

“She is an internationally renowned trailblazer and continues to push the boundaries throughout an incredible 30-year, award-winning career to date.

Abu Dhabi F1 tickets are available online at www.abudhabigp.com and through the Yas Marina Circuit Call Centre on 800 927 or 02 659 9800.