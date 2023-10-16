Top 35 concerts and events coming to UAE, from 50 Cent to Foo Fighters

Event season is well under way in the UAE.

In addition to epic rock by Foo Fighters, there will also be laughs provided by Canadian funnyman Russell Peters, an orchestral concert by Hollywood composer Brian Tyler and the UK's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be in town.

Here, The National rounds up 35 of the best live events still to come.

1. Oumnia Guigui: Wednesday to Sunday, Palazzo Versace Dubai

The Dutch jazz singer is the latest resident artist at the Palazzo Versace Dubai's jazz club Q's Bar and Lounge.

A finalist of The Voice of Holland and Holland's Got Talent television shows as well as a songwriter with collaborations with DJs Afrojack and Martin Garrix, Guigui will showcase her powerful vocals over a collection of jazz and pop songs.

Showtime 7pm; Dh250 minimum spend; booking at dining@palazzoversace.ae

2. Robbie Williams: October 18 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Robbie Williams at this summer's Mad Cool music festival in Madrid. EPA

The singer and songwriter is known for chart-topping hits such as Candy, Angels, She's the One and Rock DJ.

Audiences at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, can expect Williams to go through a playlist of some of the biggest hits from his 25-year career.

Doors open at 7.30pm; from Dh325; etihadarena.ae

3. Amr Diab: October 20 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Egyptian singer has been the reigning pop king in the region since his 1983 debut album Ya Tareea.

He also enjoyed success beyond the Arabic-speaking world with his 1996 hit Nour El Ain, which became one of the most popular songs to come out of the Middle East.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from Dh195; coca-cola-arena.com

4. Sean Paul and T.I: October 21 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Expect a night of back-to-back hits when Jamaican star Sean Paul teams up with rapper T.I for a joint Dubai show.

No stranger to the UAE, Paul is renowned for ushering the dancehall genre to the mainstream with hits Get Busy and Temperature.

Meanwhile, hip-hop fans should savour a rare appearance by T.I who will bring hits including Live Your Life and Whatever You Like.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from Dh150; coca-cola-arena.com

5. Westlife: October 27, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The much-loved Irish boy band return to Abu Dhabi as part of their latest The Wild Dreams Tour.

Named after their 2021 album, expect to hear tracks from the record and hits including Flying Without Wings, Raise Me Up and Swear it Again.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from Dh215; etihadarena.ae

6. Khalid: October 27 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The US pop singer returns to the UAE, having performed at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Formula One.

Named one of Time magazine's Most Influential People in 2019, Khalid shot to fame with his first single Location in 2016.

This was followed by the release of two successful albums American Teen and Free Spirit, the latter featuring the Grammy-nominated single Talk.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from Dh199; coca-cola-arena.com

7. Macklemore: October 28 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Ever since emerging with the global hit Thrift Shop as part of the duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, the US rapper forged a solid solo career spawning two albums and fan favourites tracks Glorious and latest single No Bad Days.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from Dh199; coca-cola-arena.com

8. Kenny Garrett: October 28 at Dubai Opera

The influential American jazz saxophonist will perform tracks from his latest album, 2021's Sounds from the Ancestors.

The collection has Garrett exploring music from West Africa, from gospel music to Yoruba chants and percussion, and their influence on modern jazz.

Showtime 8pm, from Dh250; dubaiopera.com

9. Dizzee Rascal: October 28 at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai

Rapper Dizzee Rascal returns to the UAE in October. Getty Images

The original grime superstar is coming to Dubai for a rare performance.

With more than two decades in the game, expect him to rewind the years as he performs a bevy of hits including Fix Up Look Sharp, Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me.

Showtime 8pm from Dh325; dubai.platinumlist.net

10. Jo Koy: October 28 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Comedian Jo Koy on stage. AP

Bringing his world tour to Abu Dhabi, Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy will head to the UAE capital in October.

With four Netflix specials and an autobiography under his belt, the comedian and UAE favourite gets his laughs from drawing on material from his family life and growing up in a multicultural household.

Doors open at 7.30pm; from Dh180; etihadarena.ae

11. Bryan Adams: November 4 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Bryan Adams is touring to promote his 15th album So Happy, It Hurts. AP

The Canadian singer-songwriter is touring on the back of 15th new album So Happy, It Hurts.

With the self-titled single nominated for Best Rock Performance at the 2023 Grammy awards, Adams will also play the hits that made him sell more than 100 million records during his near four-decade career.

Expect to hear pop and rock staples such as Summer of '69, Heaven and Everything I Do, I Do It For You.

Showtime 8pm; sold out; coca-cola-arena.com

12. Brian Tyler Live in Concert: November 4 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Full-throttle pieces from the scores of Hollywood blockbusters, including The Avengers and Fast X, will be heard in a open-air concert under the baton of US film composer Brian Tyler and the UK’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Showtime 8pm; tickets from Dh195; ticketmaster.ae

13. Worthy: A Journey with Jada Pinkett Smith: November 7 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing her book world tour to Dubai.

The actress and entrepreneur unpacks her memoir Worthy, which spans three decades of her life in the spotlight.

Set for release on October 17, Worthy is promoted as “a gripping and inspirational memoir” covering everything from Pinkett Smith's unconventional upbringing to her marriage with Hollywood star Will Smith.

Showtime 8pm; tickets from Dh295; coca-cola-arena.com

14. Natalia Osipova – Bloom Dance: November 8 at Dubai Opera

Appearing as part of the Mosaic International Dance Fest, London’s Royal Ballet principal ballerina Natalia Osipova will bring her exquisite show, Bloom Dance, to the UAE.

Featuring a classic dance repertoire including Giselle Act II pas de deux and The Dying Swan, the event is a chance to experience one of the greatest ballet stars of her generation.

Showtime 8pm, from Dh350; dubaiopera.com

6ix9ine: November 11 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

After playing small club sets in Dubai over the years, fans of The Gummo rapper can finally see him in his full concert.

He will be joined by fellow hip-hop acts NLE Choppa, Polo G and Kojo Funds.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from Dh199; coca-cola-arena.com

15. Hyperound K-Fest: November 11 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Following the success of last year's inaugural event, the K-pop festival is returning with a line-up that incudes Enhypen, Sunmi Epik High, DPR Ian, XG, Cherry Bullet and Peakboy.

Registration for early bird presale tickets is available now.

The presale will begin on Friday, with general sales starting on July 16. Ticket prices start at Dh210 for bronze and go up to Dh987 for VIP.

More information is available at etihadarena.ae

17. Ali Sethi: November 11 at Dubai Opera

After stealing the show as part of the Coke Studio Live concert last year, Pakistani singer Ali Sethi is back for a solo show.

Expect a performance mixing covers of popular ghazals and Punjabi songs as well as original tracks such as the viral hit Pasoori.

Showtime 8pm, from Dh185; dubaiopera.com

18. Arijit Singh: November 18 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Arijit Singh in Dubai in 2016. Antonie Robertson / The National

Known for his soulful voice, Singh, who first gained fame for the song Tum Hi Ho from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2, has performed a number of sold-out concerts in the Emirates.

With hits such as Kabira, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Channa Mereya from various films, he's often referred to as the “king of playback singing”, for pre-recorded songs which are then pictured as being sung by the stars in movies.

He was also the most streamed Indian artist on Spotify in 2020.

Doors open at 6.30pm; from Dh200; etihadarena.ae

19. Russell Peters: November 23, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The Canadian stand-up and UAE regular will use the venue to film his coming special, Act Your Age, which is also the name of the show he's bringing to Abu Dhabi – his latest stop that's taken him around the globe over the last year.

Doors open at 6.30pm; tickets from Dh220; etihadarena.ae

20. Tiesto and Ava Max: November 23 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Kaleidoscope producer Tiesto is no stranger to big affairs, having performed at Expo2020 Dubai and the Qatar World Cup last year.

He returns to the UAE with his new album Dive and will be joined by emerging US pop talent Ava Max. Concertgoers can expect the duo to perform their hit collaboration The Motto.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.

Tickets are available at www.abudhabigp.com

21. Tanweer Sacred Music Festival: November 24 to 26 at Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Sharjah

Taking place on the grounds beside Sharjah's striking Mleiha Archaeological Centre, the cultural event will showcase ancestral music, arts and crafts.

Already confirmed to perform are Syria’s Nawa Band and Canadian-American qawwali group Fanna Fi-Allah.

Sessions by US yoga personality Kino MacGregor, Shaolin warrior monk Master Can and Dubai choreographer Lina Nahhas will also feature.

The full line-up will be revealed soon and camping packages are available at tanweerfestival.com

22. Jethro Tull: November 24 at Dubai Opera

The British prog-rock group will make their UAE debut with a concert featuring genre staples Aqualung, Locomotive Breath and Songs for the Wood as well as songs from the new album RokFlote.

Showtime 8pm, tickets from Dh295; dubaiopera.com

23. Coke Studio Live: November 25 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

After the success of last year's debut event, the Coke Studio Live concert will return to Dubai.

Inspired by the Pakistani television music series, the programme has been a springboard for both up-and-coming singers and established artists for 15 years.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from Dh179; coca-cola-arena.com

24. Foo Fighters: November 26 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Foo Fighters have been touring this year on the back of a new album. AFP

The US rockers will headline the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix race-day concerts, taking to the stage on the last of four after-race gigs.

Expect a hefty set featuring roaring anthems such as Monkey Wrench and Learn to Fly as well as the new songs from their latest album But Here We Are.

It will also be a chance for fans to see the Foo Fighters' new drummer Josh Freese in action, as he takes over the sticks following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.

Tickets are available online at www.abudhabigp.com

25. Becky Hill and MK: December 2 at Rugby 7s at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

After a day of frenetic rugby action, British singer Becky Hill and American DJ MK will perform their signature tracks.

For the former, expect to hear euphoric pop songs Loose Control and Crazy What Love Can Do, while MK should spin his winning remix of Queen song Look Right Through.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from Dh425; dubairugby7s.com

26. Kid Laroi: December 8 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Aussie hip-hop star makes his solo UAE concert debut in Dubai where he will play massive hits such as Stay, I Guess It's Love and Tell Me Why.

With new album The First Time set for release in November, fans in the Middle East may be one of the first crowds to hear the new tunes live.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from Dh195; coca-cola-arena.com

27. Sole DXB: December 8-10 at Dubai Design District

Sole DXB Sole DXB returns to Dubai Design District after a two-year hiatus. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

First held in 2011, Sole DXB is an annual event that has since grown to be one of the UAE's top festivals.

It now features a multi-format programme, ranging from talks and workshops to footwear exchanges, film screenings and musical concerts.

With this year’s headline artist to be revealed later in the year, expect a solid mix of hip-hop acts. Previous performers include rap stalwarts Mos Def, The WuTang Clan and UK singer Jorja Smith.

More information is available at www.sole.digital

28. Tinariwen: December 12 at Dubai Opera

Grammy-winning Malian group Tinariwen are an electrifying live act.

Melding traditional Tuareg melodies from the Sahara with a visceral rock sound, they are known as the leading purveyors of desert blues by fans and critics.

They will return to the UAE on the back of this year’s new Amatssou.

Showtime 8pm, from Dh225; dubaiopera.com

29. Ahlam and Assala: December 15 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The two pop singers will come together for a formidable double bill of Arabic pop. Syrian singer Assala (full name Assala Nasri) will showcase her elegant take on Arabic popular music, including big ballads, such as Ma Asameh, and the Levantine folk stylings of Aktar.

Meanwhile, Emirati singer Ahlam has built a dynamic career as a pop singer and television personality with stints as a discerning judge on Arab Idol and an exacting mentor on The Voice: Ahla Sawt.

Her wide repertoire ranges from folk tracks sung in classical Arabic to modern pop.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from Dh295; coca-cola-arena.com

30. Matteo Bocelli: December 21 at Dubai Opera

As the son of revered tenor Andrea Bocelli, Matteo is spending this year shining in his own light with his first solo world tour.

The Dubai Opera show will come three months after the release of his debut album Matteo, out September 22.

In addition to English and Italian songs, the album will feature a song written by UK pop star Ed Sheeran.

Showtime is 8pm, from Dh175; dubaiopera.com

31. 50 Cent: December 21, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

After selling out shows across Europe and US throughout the summer, the US rapper and television mogul – real name Curtis Jackson III – will bring his Final Lap tour to the UAE.

He's expected to perform a greatest-hits set in Dubai, including In Da Club, Candy Shop and 21 Questions.

Doors open at 9pm; tickets from Dh225; etihadarena.ae

32. Akon and Ne-Yo: December 22, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The RnB and pop stars will perform separate sets of their crowd favourites.

From Akon, expect the hits Lonely, Locked Up and Don't Matter. Meanwhile, Ne-Yo will bring the dance moves and smooth crooning for hit such as Miss Independent, One in a Million and Time of Our Lives.

Doors open at 9pm; from Dh199; etihadarena.ae

33. Reggae Night: December 23 at Etihad Arena

Running as part of the World Tennis League competition, the after-match concert will see UB40 singer Ali Campbell leading an all-reggae music line-up that includes The Original Wailers (featuring Bob Marley's lead guitarist Al Anderson) and Trojan Sound System.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from Dh199; coca-cola-arena.com

34. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: December 29 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Pakistani singer continues his tradition of performing in Dubai in the last week of the year.

Back for his sixth concert at the venue, Khan will perform some of the devotional songs made famous by him and his late uncle, the Grammy-nominated Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Also, expect the show to feature Khan's extensive repertoire of Bollywood songs.

Showtime 8pm; tickets from Dh295; coca-cola-arena.com

35. Sting: December 31 at Atlantis, The Palm

British superstar Sting will headline one of the UAE's most lavish New Year's Eve celebrations.

Guests will have the chance to ring in the new year with the singer performing a collection of the greatest hits from both his solo and The Police's back catalogue, including Every Breath You Take, Englishman in New York and Shape of My Heart.

From Dh 6,500; www.atlantis.com.