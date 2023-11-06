Chris Brown added to 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concert line-up

American RnB singer Chris Brown is set to perform at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.

Brown is due to play at Etihad Park on November 24, the second night of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

The singer is the final name to be announced for the line-up, which includes Dutch DJ Tiesto and US singer Ava Max on November 23, Canadian singer Shania Twain on November 25, and the rock group Foo Fighters for the big race-day concert on November 26.

Access to all concerts is exclusively for Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix ticket holders.

Brown was teased on the Yasalam After-Race Concerts Instagram on Sunday, with a text conversation with someone with the initials CB. The message from CB read: “Ayo. See you at Yasalam?” to which Yasalam replied: “Can't wait to be With You.” The capitalised With You was a hint for Brown fans, referencing his 2007 song of the same name.

Other songs by Brown include Loyal, Kiss Kiss and Look at Me Now.

Brown is a controversial artist, who has had a long history of legal trouble over the years, specifically violence against women. In 2009, Brown was convicted of beating fellow singer Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time, who missed the Grammy Awards because of her injuries. In 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown after she presented threatening voicemails and messages in court. In 2021, he was accused of hitting a woman in his Los Angeles home. In 2022, Brown was sued for rape in the US, but the lawsuit was dropped against in August 2022 due to lack of prosecution.

Abu Dhabi F1 tickets are available online at www.abudhabigp.com and through the Yas Marina Circuit Call Centre on 800 927 or 02 659 9800